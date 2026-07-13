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Smoke seen across Manchester as wildfires continue to burn

A blaze has been burning at Dovestone Reservoir since Saturday

Jessica Berry | News
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Clouds of smoke have been seen across Greater Manchester as wildfires continue to burn at Dovestone Reservoir in Greenfield, Saddleworth.

A blaze has been raging on the moorlands since Saturday 11th July, with no confirmed cause yet announced.

Greater Manchester Police said they had recieved reports of fireworks let off in the area, with a 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of arson on the afternoon of Monday 13th July.

Councillor Kieron Lawrence of Ashton Hurst said he believed a group had “gathered to pay their respects to their friend who had tragically lost his life”, following the death of teenager Karl Holland at the reservoir on Friday night.

Videos circulating on social media show a group setting off fireworks on the moors on Saturday evening, and appears to show people running towards a small fire on a hillside shortly after.

Greater Manchester Police have urged people to “stop speculating” following the arrest.

@x_p.l21

The poor wildlife 😢#wildfire #fyp #dovestones

♬ Saxophones getting louder – Sped Up – AntonioVivald

Fire services remain at the site tackling the fire and preventing further spread. They have urged people to avoid the Dovestone area.

Smoke has been seen across the region, with residents commenting on the smell across the city.

Issy, a Withington resident, told The Manchester Tab that she “smelt a bonfire before I even knew there was a wildfire in the area.”

“We had to close the windows all night, there was a smokey haze late into Sunday and I’m pretty sure there’s ash on my car.”

Due to the strong winds across the weekend, smoke has been blown across the city with reports as far as Trafford.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service said: “Due to weather conditions, smoke from the fire may be noticeable in parts of Greater Manchester and beyond.

“If smoke is affecting your area, or there is visible smoke nearby, stay indoors where possible and keep windows and doors closed to reduce smoke entering your home.”

They confirmed the fire was not impacting the memorial tree plantation in the Dovestone area.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed they have been dealing with a wildfire in Darwen since Sunday evening.

Featured image via TikTok.

Jessica Berry | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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