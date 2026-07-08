Three people arrested at University of Greater Manchester over £1m fraud investigation

The alleged offences took place between 2014 and 2025 and involve around 60 transactions

2 hours ago

Two men and a woman have been arrested an investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the University of Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the alleged misuse of money by the individuals is believed to be over £1 million worth of fraudulent activity.

The two men have also been arrested on suspicion of fraud and another has also been arrested on suspicion of bribery, following property raids.

Police say the alleged offences took place between 2014 and 2025 and involve around 60 transactions where university funds were used for personal use, one of which was a heated dog kennel.

Assistant Chief Constable, Rick Jackson, said: “This is a key development in this significant and complex investigation which is seeing our detectives conduct painstaking work. This is a lengthy operation, and we are following every line of enquiry to ensure we are in a position to compile the strongest possible evidence for a potential prosecution.”

The police opened their investigation a year ago following accusations from The Manchester Mill about financial misconduct, racism and bullying within the university. As well as a report commissioned by the University of Greater Manchester’s Fraud Response Panel.

The two men arrested are in their 60s and the woman is in her 50s and believed to have a family connection with one of the men. All three have been taken into custody for questioning.

Assistant Chief Constable, Rick Jackson, said: ” We don’t lose sight of the fact that at the heart of this are students whose university experience has been impacted by money that should have been invested in their education instead allegedly being used for personal gain.”

Money laundering is a serious criminal offence and could potentially lead to a penalty of 14 years in prison or an unlimited fine. Along with a sentence of 10 years for the act of bribery and frauds in excess of £500,000 can carry a 14 year prison sentence.

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