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What Liverpool Uni stereotype this year’s Love Island contestants would be

Robyn was this seasons Scouse prin, but do any of the other contestants carry a bit of Liverpool spirit in them?

Jaspreet Sandhu | Opinion
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This year’s Love Island may be set in Mallorca, but if the cast came to Liverpool, we know exactly which stereotype they’d become.

From Greenbank medics, to the music student who goes to more gigs than lectures, how would the Islanders would fit into the city?

The mum of the group

Sean, the primary school teacher. Reliable, friendly, organised. He’s the person every friend group needs.

If someone lost their keys, he’d find them. You missed your lecture? He’s there with the notes. He would be the group therapist when everyone falls out with one another after a night out.

Most likely phrase: ‘Did everyone get home safe?’

The Crown Place micro-influencer

We all know the students who treat their whole lives as content; Ellie would be one of them.

She buys her iced coffee of the day from Union Brew. Documenting it is her number one priority.

Every brunch becomes a photoshoot for the gram. Every sunset, a new reel.

Nobody who hangs out with Ellie is sure whether they’re actually friends or they are part of her new content strategy.

Most likely phrase: ‘Wait, don’t eat yet, the camera eats first.’

The Student Ambassador

Everyone’s seen student ambassadors before: on Instagram, at open days, on Tiktok.

Samraj would definitely be one to sign himself up for this. Everyone knows his face but nobody has an idea of what degree he actually studies.

Though, he fits the role, full of confidence and can hold a conversation with absolutely anyone.

Most likely phrase: ‘Do you have LinkedIn?’

The one who makes everyone else look underdressed

Jasmine never fails to show up to her 9ams like she is going to a magazine shoot right after.

The rest of the lecture hall is in hoodies and joggers, like they’ve just rolled out of bed, but you best believe Jasmine planned her outfit the night before.

Her accessories are perfectly coordinated to her outfit, and she has those effortless heatless curls that she put in the night before.

Most likely phrase: ‘I just threw this on.’

The President of the Economics society

Aidan would treat every conversation as interview preparation, no matter where he is or who he is with. Even in the clubs, he doesn’t slip from his professional way of speaking.

Somehow he brings up investments and market trends during a pres?

He’s the type of person that nobody even asked to be there.

Most likely phrase: ‘It’s not about the now. Think about the long-term consequences.’

The accommodation group chat admin

Lola would be the one keeping the entire flat functioning.

The bins get taken out because Lola reminded everyone three times. The rent gets paid because Lola sent six messages about it.

She’s basically the unofficial landlord, therapist and conflict mediator rolled into one.

Most likely phrase: “I’ve already put it in the group chat.”

The performative art student

Ope is the effortlessly cool student who somehow makes being creative look easy.

He’s always involved in a production, performance, or project that nobody else understands but everyone pretends they do.

You’ll spot him carrying a tote bag, drinking an overpriced coffee, and asking if anyone’s ever heard of Clairo.

Most likely phrase: “It’s more of a passion project.”

The Concert Square social butterfly

Tommy would somehow know absolutely everyone.

You can’t walk through Concert Square without him stopping every five metres to speak to someone.

He was even voted the biggest BNOC.

Whilst his attendance record is questionable, his popularity isn’t.

Most likely phrase: “Come on, we’re only staying for one.”

The Greenbank medic

Angelista would be the Greenbank medic everyone relies on.

She’s already a nurse, so half her friendship group would be sending her blurry photos asking if they need to see a doctor.

No matter how stressed she is, she somehow stays calm while everyone else is having a meltdown over deadlines.

She’ll spend all week revising and then somehow still be the one looking after everyone on a night out.

Most likely phrase: “Drink some water and you’ll be fine.”

Somehow, these islanders would be the exact type of people you’d find sharing a house in Smithdown for their second year.

And there would DEFINITELY be arguments about who is buying the toilet roll every week.

All of them would be insisting that they are going to start their coursework the very next day, and end up pulling an all-nighter in the SJ the night before it’s due.

Featured images via Instagram @fitzy.007 @ellechadwickk @samrajtoor @jasminegmuller @aidan.mzz @loladealx @ope_sowande @tommyrmurphy @angiex._

Jaspreet Sandhu | Opinion
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