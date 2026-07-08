Man who spent millions trying to live forever reveals he has incurable disease

Despite medical diagnosis, Bryan Johnson insists on his mission to beat ageing

5 hours ago

A tech CEO who has spent millions trying to reverse ageing and live forever has revealed he has been diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease.

Bryan Johnson, who reportedly spends around $2 million a year on his anti-ageing regime, announced on X that he has autoimmune gastritis (AIG).

AIG is a chronic condition that damages the stomach lining over time, making it more difficult for the body to absorb key nutrients.

Describing the diagnosis, he said his stomach was “eating itself”, adding that the condition affects only around two to five per cent of people.

Bad news #1: I have an autoimmune disease. My stomach is eating itself. Bad news #2: 2–5% of people have this, too. Likely more, because it hides. Good news: I'm going to try and solve it. Will share all. As a kid, I ate sugar cereal, drank sugary soda, and gobbled down… pic.twitter.com/EbJ8a916uS — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) June 30, 2026

While treatments can help manage symptoms and complications, there is currently no cure for this disease.

After sharing his diagnosis, he left a more personal note: “Care for yourself, care for others, care for the planet and care for our animal friends. Care for life as it’s the most precious gift there is.”

Critics on social media have since urged Bryan to “live a little”. But the biohacker continues to defend his strict lifestyle by arguing that celebrations such as Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve, Halloween, weddings and even cheat days are examples of what he called society’s “death rituals”.

“When I abstain from societal death rituals, I break the spell,” he wrote. “I don’t intend to live a little. I intend to live more than any human who has yet lived and invite you to join me.”

The former tech entrepreneur, has become one of the internet’s best-known biohackers through Project Blueprint, his mission to slow, and ultimately reserve biological ageing.

He hopes to achieve immortality by 2039 and has been conducting a series of experiments over the past few years.

Back in 2023, Bryan went viral after revealing he had injected himself with his then 17-year-old son’s blood. However, after seeing no benefits, he announced he was no longer doing it and had instead “upgraded” to “total plasma exchange”.

He also intends to de-age his penis by undergoing botox injections and semen analysis.

Another experiment saw him take 27mg of the “world’s most powerful” hallucinogenic, in other words, magic mushrooms, which he said “changed” him and left him “happy to be alive”.

Alongside these experiments, Bryan has also shared his meticulously planned morning routine, which takes a whopping four hours and 46 minutes and forms part of his wider anti-ageing regimen.

Featured image via Instagram @bryanjohnson_