The Tab

Man who spent millions trying to live forever reveals he has incurable disease

Despite medical diagnosis, Bryan Johnson insists on his mission to beat ageing

Alisa Pasha | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A tech CEO who has spent millions trying to reverse ageing and live forever has revealed he has been diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease.

Bryan Johnson, who reportedly spends around $2 million a year on his anti-ageing regime, announced on X that he has autoimmune gastritis (AIG).

AIG is a chronic condition that damages the stomach lining over time, making it more difficult for the body to absorb key nutrients.

Describing the diagnosis, he said his stomach was “eating itself”, adding that the condition affects only around two to five per cent of people.

While treatments can help manage symptoms and complications, there is currently no cure for this disease.

After sharing his diagnosis, he left a more personal note: “Care for yourself, care for others, care for the planet and care for our animal friends. Care for life as it’s the most precious gift there is.”

Critics on social media have since urged Bryan to “live a little”. But the biohacker continues to defend his strict lifestyle by arguing that celebrations such as Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve, Halloween, weddings and even cheat days are examples of what he called society’s “death rituals”.

“When I abstain from societal death rituals, I break the spell,” he wrote. “I don’t intend to live a little. I intend to live more than any human who has yet lived and invite you to join me.”

The former tech entrepreneur, has become one of the internet’s best-known biohackers through Project Blueprint, his mission to slow, and ultimately reserve biological ageing.

He hopes to achieve immortality by 2039 and has been conducting a series of experiments over the past few years.

Back in 2023, Bryan went viral after revealing he had injected himself with his then 17-year-old son’s blood. However, after seeing no benefits, he announced he was no longer doing it and had instead “upgraded” to “total plasma exchange”.

He also intends to de-age his penis by undergoing botox injections and semen analysis.

Another experiment saw him take 27mg of  the “world’s most powerful” hallucinogenic, in other words, magic mushrooms, which he said “changed” him and left him “happy to be alive”.

Alongside these experiments, Bryan has also shared his meticulously planned morning routine, which takes a whopping four hours and 46 minutes and forms part of his wider anti-ageing regimen.

Featured image via Instagram @bryanjohnson_

More on: Celebrity News Technology
Alisa Pasha | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Viral girl who impersonated Ariana Grande on OnlyFans reveals humbling DM she got from singer

Here’s everything going on in Adele’s life since she stepped away from the spotlight

Every time Millie Bobby Brown refers to Olivia Rodrigo on Enola Holmes press tour with her ex

Latest

Three people arrested at University of Greater Manchester over £1m fraud investigation

Isabel Lee

The alleged offences took place between 2014 and 2025 and involve around 60 transactions

Unaired Jasmine Jordon Love Island moments

Casa boys reveal unaired Jasmine and Jordon Love Island moments that expose ‘mad’ behaviour

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were in bed every day’

What happened between Nolan Wells and his friends? Sheriff provides answers amidst investigation

Kieran Galpin

He addressed the now-viral video of a fight

Calling all prospective students: A guide to Durham’s colleges

Charlie Breay

Here’s a handy guide to help you decide where to apply!

A look at Jasmine from Love Island’s ‘isolated’ upbringing in Dubai with single mum

Ellissa Bain

Her mother moved to Dubai to be cabin crew for Emirates

Inside Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams’ cutesy friendship: From Instagram DMs to world tours

Alisa Pasha

The pair have been cheering each other on since they were teenage songwriters posting music from their bedrooms

Judge stop Elizabeth Siders marriage didn't

Lawyer reveals why judge could’ve stopped mum of 16 Ohio children from marrying at 15 but didn’t

Suchismita Ghosh

Just two months later, the oldest child in the case was born

Mara was on a controversial dating show before Love Island, and it’s aged like sour milk

Hayley Soen

She’s probably hoping nobody noticed this

What Liverpool Uni stereotype this year’s Love Island contestants would be

Jaspreet Sandhu

Robyn was this seasons Scouse prin, but do any of the other contestants carry a bit of Liverpool spirit in them?

I was near Charlie Kirk when he was shot and killed; it was ‘chaos’ after the rifle ‘crack’

Kieran Galpin

Officer Christopher Bagley saw a number of disturbing things, the courtroom heard

Everything to know about Count Binface, the ‘space warrior’ standing against Nigel Farage

Samah Tabba

This might be better than when a lettuce outlasted Liz Truss

Man who spent millions trying to live forever reveals he has incurable disease

Alisa Pasha

Despite medical diagnosis, Bryan Johnson insists on his mission to beat ageing

Love Island slid Jasmine sister Bella DMs

Uh oh! This dumped Islander slid into Jasmine’s sister Bella’s DMs straight after Love Island

Suchismita Ghosh

He didn’t waste any time

Omg, Charleen was the face of an iconic Love Island meme years before she went on the show

Hayley Soen

She spoke out about being called ‘Molly June and Tommy Angry’

‘She looked distraught’: Lawyer reveals what mother of 16 Ohio kids was like after arrest

Ellissa Bain

He said she ‘doesn’t have evil in her eyes’

Charleen reveals surprising ‘endgame’ couple she thinks will go on to win Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

Are we missing something?

Fitness influencer Connor Murphy dead

Looksmaxxing influencer who fled police found dead after swimming naked in lake for hours

Suchismita Ghosh

‘He suddenly became frantic without warning’

WSAZ

The reason grandad might not stand trial after 16 kids were rescued from vile, bug-infested room

Kieran Galpin

The property was full of bugs and reeking of excrement

Firefighter who drove 16 Ohio kids to hospital shares haunting memory that’s stayed with him

Ellissa Bain

‘Our livestock around here live in better conditions’

Ranked: Russell Group unis by campus and facilities – Oxford, Cambridge and LSE miss the top 20

Samah Tabba

Birmingham tops the facilities rankings but several of the UK’s most prestigious universities are nowhere to be seen