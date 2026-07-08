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Here’s everything going on in Adele’s life since she stepped away from the spotlight

She made a surprise appearance at the British Grand Prix last weekend

Alisa Pasha | Entertainment
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In a very rare appearance, Adele was spotted enjoying the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last Sunday.

The 38-year-old joined a host of celebrities at the race, showing her support for Formula 1 world champion, Lando Norris, in a custom McLaren T-shirt.

The surprise outing marks one of Adele’s first public appearances since she told fans she would be taking an extended break from music, following the end of her Las Vegas residency in 2024.

At the time, she told the crowd: “I will not see you for an incredibly long time. I just need a rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now.”

So, what exactly has Adele been up to since then?

Adele has become a full-on Formula 1 fan

Adele’s appearance at Silverstone wasn’t completely out of the blue. The singer has previously revealed she’s become obsessed with Formula 1, thanks to her 13-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Speaking to Mclaren at the Grand Prix, Adele said her son’s passion for karting is what first got her interested in the sport.

“My son is really into karting and things like that,” she said.

“I don’t know many teenagers who have a passion so I’m really trying to encourage it. He’s obsessed but I’m also obsessed.”

She added: “When your kid has an interest, you have to lean into it. More importantly, I think you have to be interested in it.”

Showing up to the race in a custom McLaren shirt and wearing a necklace with the word “mummy,” it is pretty clear where her priorities are these days.

Adele is studying for an English literature degree

Adele singing

via YouTube

It turns out Adele’s career break isn’t just about putting her feet up.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer has been spending some of her time studying towards an English literature degree, something she’d spoken about long before announcing her hiatus.

Speaking at a Q&A with fans in Los Angeles in 2022, Adele told fans: “If I hadn’t made it singing, I think I would be an English Lit teacher.”

“I definitely think I use my passion for English lit in what I do. I wish I’d gone to university and had that experience, but I will do it online with a tutor.”

For someone who’s spent almost two decades at the top of the music industry, going back to studying sounds like a pretty wholesome way to spend some time off.

Adele is thinking about expanding her family

Before taking a break from performing, Adele also told fans she hoped to have another child once her touring commitments came to an end.

The singer, who is currently in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul, said she’d love to have a daughter after already raising her son Angelo.

“Once I’m done with all of my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” she told fans during one of her Las Vegas shows.

“And I want to have a girl because I’ve already got a boy.”

Adele might return to music soon

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A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Although the 16-award winning Grammy artist has kept an incredibly low profile recently, reports suggest she hasn’t completely stepped away from work.

According to the BBC, she’s reportedly recording a new song for the upcoming film, Cry to Heaven, in which she’s also expected to make her acting debut.

So, while Adele might have disappeared from the spotlight for a while, it looks like she hasn’t disappeared for good.

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Featured image via Instagram @adele

More on: Celebrity Music Sport
Alisa Pasha | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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