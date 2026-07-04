Was Beau DeMayo fired from X-Men ’97 for filthy OnlyFans vids? The ‘egregious’ findings

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It’s been two years since Beau DeMayo was savagely fired from X-Men ’97, and despite the “egregious” findings of Marvel’s investigation and Beau’s own claims, we still don’t have a bloody clue what really happened.

Beau, who earlier wrote for The Originals, Moon Knight, and The Witcher, was the visionary behind the triumphant return of X-Men ’97. To this day, season one is still Marvel’s highest-rated project of all time; an undeniable work of art, and a love letter to X-Men’s fans.

Big things were on the horizon for the writer, but then, just eight days before it was due to come out, his firing from the new X-Men show became public. Why? Here’s everything we know.

Beau DeMayo was fired from X-Men ’97 in March, but didn’t comment until August

After being sacked, Beau DeMayo was forbidden from attending the premiere or any of the press conferences despite the show being wholly his pitch. He was silent for months about it, but that didn’t stop the rumour mill from spiralling.

Firstly, I’m so grateful to have worked on #XMen97, collaborating with some amazingly talented folks. Creating this revival was a dream come true and the support fans have shown is so touching. However, I felt it pressing for me to speak up in the wake of leaving the show… pic.twitter.com/kbOTL3IQJj — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 16, 2024

The writer broke his silence in August 2024, after posting a gay Pride post that showed him as the X-Men’s leader, Cyclops, without much clothes on. This led Marvel to remove his credits for season two, so he issued a statement and promised answers in the near future.

Marvel bit back at their former employee

After breaking ranks and talking about his sacking, Beau DeMayo faced an official comment from the Marvel PR team. At the same time, sources claimed that the reason he was fired was s*xual in nature.

“Mr DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation. Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately and he has no further affiliation with Marvel,” the comic book company said.

Then the lawyers got involved

In the same month, Beau’s lawyer got involved, stating that Disney is “family friendly on the outside, but secretly attempting to plant illegal unconscionable items in contracts that silence the truth and stop the employee/customer from asserting basic constitutional rights.”

A month after that, in September of 2024, Beau finally issued a lengthy response in video format. He alleged a pattern of discriminatory behaviour.

He said: “The allegations being made against me are very serious and I take them seriously. It’s why I took the time to myself these last few weeks, one, to sit with my legal team and figure out how best to respond, but more importantly just sit with those I love, those closest to me, and assure them of what I will assure you now and what they already knew these allegations of egregious misconduct are false.

“The rumors being spread around me online are lies and they are offensive but more concerning is that a smear can be designed to discredit my credibility in order to cover up egregious prejudicial misconduct stretching from select crew members on X-Men ’97 all the way to the top of Marvel Studios, and they’re not just trying to discredit me using incredibly misleading press releases, but also through coordinated leaks and bot attacks as well as anonymous scoops being given to tabloid sites and podcasters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo)

“When I took the job on X-Men I was told that they valued my perspective and experiences as a queer, Black man, and I made it very clear to them that I was not going to be the Black stamp of approval on the project, so it was agreed that due to the themes of the X-Men as well as my experience and the just general excitement around my pitch, that I would supervise all areas and stages of production.”

In reality, he felt as though Marvel bosses abandoned him as several crew members and executives peddled dangerous stereotypes and dog whistles.

“He’s big, he’s intimidating, too opinionated, angry, emotional, flamboyant, dramatic, a pervert,” the writer and director claimed.

He said the mistreatment continued during work for Blade.

“Some of those racist, sexist, homophobic vibes that I was getting before Blade became much more explicit,” he added.

Wait, so was he fired for OnlyFans?

When the drama first kicked off in 2024, numerous sources claimed that Beau DeMayo’s sacking was down to his x-rated OnlyFans presence and posting suggestive pictures on Twitter.

He rejected that narrative, telling Vanity Fair: “It was cleared. It was like, ‘It is your personal life. As long as you’re not advertising the show on your OnlyFans, as long as you’re keeping it very separate from the content of the show, it’s outside of their purview.'”

Beau DeMayo filed a lawsuit against Marvel and Disney in September 2024. It’s still ongoing, with trial believed to be kicking off in 2027.

People are nervous that X-Men ’97’s magic won’t continue in season three, which Beau did not work on.

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