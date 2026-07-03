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Magic Weekend 2026: Everything you need to know

Want to see some rugby AND watch Example perform? Get yourself down to Everton this weekend!

Maia Traverse | News
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If you’re in Liverpool this weekend and looking for some last minute plans, head down to Everton for the return of Rugby League.

Rugby League is back in Liverpool, and this weekend its bringing the 2026 Magic Weekend to Hill Dickinson Stadium following a sold out Ashes test last November.

Tickets start at £36, with Example performing on Saturday and Jax Jones taking the stage on Sunday.

Whether you’re a die-hard rugby fan or just there for the music, the Magic Weekend will definitely be something you don’t want to miss. 75,000 tickets have already been sold, so if you fancy it make sure to grab them whilst you can!

As Magic Weekend enters its nineteenth (and fastest selling) year, here are all the games to look out for:

Saturday

 

Game 1 – Huddersfield Giants  v  York Knights (12.30PM)

 

Game 2 – Hull Kingston Rovers  v  Hull FC (3PM)

 

Example performs between Games 2 & 3

 

Game 3 – Leigh Leopards  v  Warrington Wolves (5.30PM)

 

Game 4 – Toulouse Olympique  v  Catalans Dragons (8pm, UK, 9pm, CEST)

Sunday

 

Game 1 – Wakefield Trinity  v  Castleford Tigers (12.30PM)

 

Game 2 – Leeds Rhinos  v  Bradford Bulls (3PM)

 

Jax Jones performs between games 2 & 3

 

Game 3 – Wigan Warriors  v  St Helens (5.30PM)

Featuring some of the biggest rivalries in rugby league ( Saints v Wigan, I’m looking at you) this weekend is not one to miss.

Get your tickets here!

https://www.superleague.co.uk/tickets/magic-weekend

Maia Traverse | News
Add as preferred source on Google
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