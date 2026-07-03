Magic Weekend 2026: Everything you need to know

If you’re in Liverpool this weekend and looking for some last minute plans, head down to Everton for the return of Rugby League.

Rugby League is back in Liverpool, and this weekend its bringing the 2026 Magic Weekend to Hill Dickinson Stadium following a sold out Ashes test last November.

Tickets start at £36, with Example performing on Saturday and Jax Jones taking the stage on Sunday.

Whether you’re a die-hard rugby fan or just there for the music, the Magic Weekend will definitely be something you don’t want to miss. 75,000 tickets have already been sold, so if you fancy it make sure to grab them whilst you can!

As Magic Weekend enters its nineteenth (and fastest selling) year, here are all the games to look out for:

Saturday

Game 1 – Huddersfield Giants v York Knights (12.30PM)

Game 2 – Hull Kingston Rovers v Hull FC (3PM)

Example performs between Games 2 & 3

Game 3 – Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (5.30PM)

Game 4 – Toulouse Olympique v Catalans Dragons (8pm, UK, 9pm, CEST)