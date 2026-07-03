Tributes paid to University of Bristol professor who died in Snowdonia during heatwave

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Tributes have been paid to a University of Bristol professor whose body was found on Snowdonia (Eryri) after he went hiking during a heatwave.

Professor Gregor McLennan was last seen alive on Thursday June 25th, where record breaking temperature of 35.9C were recorded in Cardiff.

North Wales Police began their search for the 74-year-old the next day.

The police located a body on Carnedd Y Filiast after a four day long extensive search. His death is not thought to be suspicious.

Professor McLennon’s family released a statement saying: “Greg died where he felt most alive and his final view was every bit as wonderful as the man himself.

“It’s deeply painful knowing that he was alone on the mountain while we searched.

“But early on Monday evening we finally found him and there is a measure of peace in that, not only for us but for his soul…

“Dad was a passionate and inspiring man whose warmth reached many people.

“Our friends and loved ones dropped everything, offering help in an awful time, something we’ll always be grateful for.”

‘A distinguished scholar’

Gregor was an emeritus professor in the school of sociology, politics and international studies. He did his undergraduate at the University of Bristol before doing a PhD in Birmingham. He became a renowned, internationally respected academic in social theory, postcolonial and postecular thought.

Professor Judith Squires, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost on behalf of the University of Bristol said: “The University of Bristol is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of Professor Gregor McLennan. A distinguished scholar and valued colleague, he made an outstanding contribution to sociological thought and to the academic community here at the University of Bristol and around the world.

“He will be greatly missed, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working with him at the University of Bristol and beyond. An obituary will be published here in due course.”

Gregor’s family has thanked everyone who helped with the search.

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