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Tributes paid to University of Bristol professor who died in Snowdonia during heatwave

Gregor McLennan went missing whilst hiking Snowdonia

Zarah Grant | News
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Tributes have been paid to a University of Bristol professor whose body was found on Snowdonia (Eryri) after he went hiking during a heatwave.

Professor Gregor McLennan was last seen alive on Thursday June 25th, where record breaking temperature of 35.9C were recorded in Cardiff.

North Wales Police began their search for the 74-year-old the next day.

The police located a body on Carnedd Y Filiast after a four day long extensive search. His death is not thought to be suspicious.

via University of Bristol

Professor McLennon’s family released a statement saying: “Greg died where he felt most alive and his final view was every bit as wonderful as the man himself.

“It’s deeply painful knowing that he was alone on the mountain while we searched.

“But early on Monday evening we finally found him and there is a measure of peace in that, not only for us but for his soul…

“Dad was a passionate and inspiring man whose warmth reached many people.

“Our friends and loved ones dropped everything, offering help in an awful time, something we’ll always be grateful for.”

‘A distinguished scholar’

Gregor was an emeritus professor in the school of sociology, politics and international studies. He did his undergraduate at the University of Bristol before doing a PhD in Birmingham. He became a renowned, internationally respected academic in social theory, postcolonial and postecular thought.

Professor Judith Squires, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost on behalf of the University of Bristol said: “The University of Bristol is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of Professor Gregor McLennan. A distinguished scholar and valued colleague, he made an outstanding contribution to sociological thought and to the academic community here at the University of Bristol and around the world.

“He will be greatly missed, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working with him at the University of Bristol and beyond. An obituary will be published here in due course.”

Gregor’s family has thanked everyone who helped with the search.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by trauma, distress, or a shocking incident, please do not hesitate to reach out for support. You can contact organisations such as Samaritans or Mind for confidential help and advice.

You can contact Samaritans by calling 116 123. They are available 24/7 to provide emotional support to anyone in distress.

Mind offers advice and support for anyone struggling with mental health. You can contact them on 0300 123 3393 or visit their website for further information.

Zarah Grant | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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