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Nottingham is selling its £80m campus months after opening – and could lose £64.5m on the sale

The former HMRC offices were bought for £37.5m in 2021 and refurbished for a further £40m – but may now sell for as little as £14.4m, a potential loss of £64.5m

Ben Redfern | News
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The University of Nottingham’s £80m Castle Meadow campus has officially been put up for sale, just months after partially opening. However, the campus may be worth over £60m less than it was originally bought for.

The university first announced plans to sell the city centre site in November of last year. On 30th June, it was revealed that estate agents CBRE were hired to find a buyer for the campus.

The former HMRC offices were purchased for £37.5m in 2021, with a further £40m spent to refurbish and develop the site.

Financial statements published by the university revealed that the site’s book value was £78.9m, taking into account the initial purchase price and refurbishment costs.

However, according to the Nottingham Post, it may be worth as little as £14.4m, a potential loss of up to £64.5m.

Tom Nock, an associate director at CBRE, told the Nottingham Post the site offered “significant value-add and repositioning prospects” due to its “modern buildings and ample green spaces.”

The Russell Group university said it faces annual costs of £100m, a figure it describes as “not sustainable.”

This news comes following the sale and closure of the King’s Meadow campus in 2025, as well as cuts to over 600 jobs and 40 courses.

The University and College Union (UCU) has previously described the development as a “vanity project,” blaming the investment for the university’s financial pressures and subsequent job cuts.

When the university first purchased the site, it outlined plans to transform it into an “enterprise campus,” with the aim of bringing together academic research and business.

External tenants Arden University and Nottingham College will remain onsite as sitting tenants.

Gary Moss, Chief Property and Facilities Officer at the University of Nottingham, said: “This sale is part of the university of Nottingham’s long-term estates strategy to reduce the overall size of our estate to ensure the university can provide the best experiences for our staff and students. 

“We appreciate the importance of this site to the local area, and we are keen to collaborate closely with CBRE to find the right investor as the sale will no doubt generate further investment and growth for Nottingham city centre.”

Featured image via Geograph Britain and Ireland under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic
Ben Redfern | News
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