Former Nottingham Trent student confirmed dead in Peru after week-long search

The 29-year-old NTU graduate was last seen on CCTV on a run in Lima, Peru

5 hours ago

TW: Contains distressing content

A former Nottingham student was confirmed dead almost a week on from being reported missing, after suffering a medical issue while running.

Jordan Maginley was last seen on 14th June on CCTV running along a cliffside boardwalk in the capital of Peru, Lima.

Jordan was a quantity surveying student at Nottingham Trent University for four years, from 2016 to 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

At the time of his death, Jordan was working as a senior quantity surveyor at Gleeds, a property and construction consultancy firm. Gleeds opened an office in the Peruvian capital in 2020.

Due to a lack of identification, Jordan was admitted as an unidentified person and was not initially linked to the missing persons case.

According to local media, passers-by alerted emergency services after Jordan suffered a medical episode while jogging along the six-mile Malecón de Miraflores boardwalk.

Jordan was then taken to Casimiro Ulloa Emergency Hospital without a wallet, phone or alternative form of identification. Local media reported he died shortly after admission.

An extensive search was launched after concerns were raised when Jordan failed to return from his run.

In an effort to trace his last movements, local authorities reviewed security cameras, with video footage showing him running between Raimondi Park and the Villena Bridge in the Miraflores district of Lima.

Local reports said his identity was eventually verified through document checks and coordination with diplomatic authorities before formal confirmation on 20th June, six days after his disappearance.

During the seven-day search, family members and friends raised concerns when he failed to return from his usual run. Appeals were circulated, describing his appearance and clothing at the time of disappearance, to help trace his movements across the Miraflores district.

Commenting under an article on Jordan’s death, one Facebook user said: “I had the opportunity to do [his] braids at [his] home. And he was a healthy person. Seems very strange to me. And I’m very saddened by this news, even more so because he’s far from his family.”

If you have been affected by the content of this article, Nottingham students can call the Nottingham SU Nightline on 0115 951 4985

or contact the Nottingham Trent Mental Health support team on 0115 848 6623.

You can also contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Facebook and Unsplash

