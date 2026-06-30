Woman recalls going ‘numb’ as Netflix star Micheal Ward repeatedly assaulted her in friend’s car

30 minutes ago

This week, a UK court heard how Top Boy actor Micheal Ward allegedly raped a woman in the back of his friend’s Mercedes.

The actor, who made a name for himself in projects like Top Boy, The Old Guard, Empire of Light, and Blue Story, was charged with two counts of rape and three counts of s*xual assault in 2025.

The alleged assault took place in 2023 on New Year’s Day, with jurors at Snaresbrook Crown Court hearing how the woman felt too intimidated to speak out.

“This case is about the rape by this defendant of a young woman he met for the very first time at a party at the Infinity Lounge in Gant’s Hill on 1 to 2 of January 2023. During the course of the interview, the complainant said that she had attended an ‘all white party’ with two of her friends,” Tracy Ayling for the prosecution said.

“Micheal Ward was unknown personally to her at the time. She knew him to be an actor and had seen him on TV and in films. She knew it was his party. They met for the first time outside the party and he asked for her snapchat handle which she gave to him. She accepts in her interview that she was flattered that he had asked for her details.”

The woman and the actor saw each other “intermittently” throughout the evening, touching her bum and inviting her to an afterparty. On the way to the car, they kissed, and he proceeded to carry out a consensual s*xual act on the woman, she said.

Micheal Ward allegedly assaulted her after the party

The court was told that the woman left the party because of a “weird vibe”, but Micheal insisted on walking her to a Mercedes parked up the street.

“She said she was given specific instructions to walk behind him, and not to talk to anyone en route,” Tracy Ayling explained, according to The Sun. “Mr Ward then invited her to climb into the back seat with him claiming that he just wanted to kiss her a bit more.”

He reportedly told her to “stop wasting time” and get in the back seat, with the prosecutor adding: “She said that she felt a bit pressured, but she did what he asked. The complainant said that he then started kissing her again and kissed her breast. She said to him at that point, ‘I don’t wanna do that’.”

At this point, the unidentified woman told the actor she wasn’t “comfortable” with the situation. He allegedly insisted he would “do it quickly”, and pulled down her underwear to rape her. He continued “as though nothing had happened” after also orally raping her, jurors were told.

Micheal Ward has long denied the accusations, stating after his arrest: “I deny the allegation of rape. I want to put on record that we had consensual foreplay and consensual s*x.”

The trial continues.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock