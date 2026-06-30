Vile transphobia erupts as Elliot Page flaunts his shredded muscles ahead of The Odyssey

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Though he literally has to do nothing to garner the unwanted attention of the internet’s raging transphobes, they came out in force today when Elliot Page showcased his shredded physique.

The actor has been unapologetically living his life since coming out as transgender in 2020, booking a number of projects despite right-wingers claiming he would be black listed from Hollywood. In fact, the opposite happened, with Netflix allowing his Umbrella Academy character to also transition. He’s also got several major blockbusters coming up, including Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Erm, so Elliot Page is JACKED now?!

On Monday, the queer icon shared a shirtless shot on Instagram after working up a sweat with boxing coach Nolan, who runs an inclusive athletics program in both LA and New York City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to train with @coachnol. He’s a brilliant teacher, not just in the way he breaks down complex movements, but also in his strategic understanding of boxing and his thoughtful approach to the psychological side of the sport,” he wrote in the caption. “Training with Nolan has become an essential part of my life. If you’re in NYC and looking, I can’t recommend him highly enough. Just be warned, you may end up getting as hooked as I am.”

In a carousel, Elliot could be seen in red boxing shorts with his top off. Though some praised his six-pack, they might need to get their eyes tested; I spotted eight. The second and third posts were videos of him training in the ring.

This man is trying to kill me… he’s so fucking hot! #ElliotPage pic.twitter.com/2COTlJpoUn — 🔨 Logan 🦋🌪️ | AGGGTMS2 and book Spoilers (@SuperSonOfKalEl) June 30, 2026

“Abs on abs on abs!!” one person wrote in the comments.

Another said: “You could wash laundry on those abs! Keep it up! Amazing!!!! Way to get us all motivated to get off our butts lol.”

Unfortunately, but perhaps unsurprisingly, the narrative is a lot different on other platforms. Transphobia is rife, and deadnaming a trans person is becoming way too easy.

I’m not quoting anyone in here; I won’t give them the airtime.

Elliot Page’s before and after is WILD

Elliot Page has been sharing fitness progression updates for a number of years now, and when you compare the before and after pics, the difference is insane. The picture on the left was taken in 2021, and the one on the right in 2026.

Honestly? Fair play.

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Featured image credit: Instagram