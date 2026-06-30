What child model branded ‘most beautiful girl in the world’ is doing now as she gets married

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The French child model who was famously dubbed the “most beautiful girl in the world” has gone viral again after getting married, so here’s a look at what she’s doing now.

Thylane Blondeau was voted the most beautiful girl in the world in 2006 by Vogue France’s Vogue Enfants, when she was just five years old. She started modelling when she was four and had already modelled for Jean Paul Gaultier at the time.

Being given the insane title shot her into fame and the “most beautiful girl in the world” photo of her as a child has been a meme ever since. Now, she’s 25 and still thriving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thylane-Lena rose (@thylaneblondeau)

The ‘most beautiful girl in the world’ is still a model

The 25-year-old, who was born in Aix-en-Provence and is the daughter of footballer Patrick Blondeau and actress Véronika Loubry, is still a model for IMG and WME worldwide. She’s walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, been a brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris and modelled for loads of insane brands including Versace and Hugo Boss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thylane-Lena rose (@thylaneblondeau)

Thylane Blondeau has a massive following on Instagram

Blondeau has over 6.7 million followers on Instagram, where she posts a lot of fashion and lifestyle content. She also talks about her haircare brand ENALYHT a lot, which she founded and is the creative director of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thylane-Lena rose (@thylaneblondeau)

She just got married, three months after getting engaged

In March, Thylane announced that she had got engaged to her partner, French DJ Ben Attal. He is the son of French singer and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg and the grandson of actress and singer Jane Birkin. Just three months later, they’ve now got married. The pair said “I do” in a beautiful town hall wedding in Paris this week, where she wore a Eva Bouskila gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thylane-Lena rose (@thylaneblondeau)

The pressure of being ‘the most beautiful girl in the world’ is a lot

The model is forever grateful for the life being branded the “most beautiful girl in the world” has given her. But she hates the pressure that comes with it.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2018, she said: “Even today, people are like, ‘You are the most beautiful girl,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m still not, I’m just a human being’.”

“I don’t want to be skinny. Even if people are like, ‘She’s not that skinny, she can’t do this show,’ I’m just like, ‘Ok fine, I’m not going to do that show. I’m not going to be skinny and not eat for them. If I want to eat, I can eat. I eat burgers. I’m not going to change this ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thylane-Lena rose (@thylaneblondeau)

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Featured image credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram and Sipa/Shutterstock