Zendaya finally reveals why she keeps her relationship with Tom Holland so private

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Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together for around five years now but have always kept their relationship very private, and she’s revealed why.

The pair met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and developed a close friendship, but things didn’t turn romantic years later. They got engaged over Christmas 2024 and recently got married, and people have been going crazy for any little detail about their wedding because they are so private.

Zendaya went on the Los Angeles Times’ Modern Love podcast in April ahead of her film The Drama with Robert Pattinson and revealed why they don’t reveal much to the public. The clip has gone viral this week, and her reason is really sweet.

“There is a level of parasocial investment in my personal relationship, which I understand. I’m aware that I am a public person, and so is he, and we have grown up in front of people and we have done movies where we fall in love with each other, so I really do understand that. And I don’t want to dismiss that like ‘Stay out of my business’,” she said.

“But in a lot of ways, I’m also a very private person, and I try my best to be able to have things for myself and for him as well. So, we do our best in general to not hide ourselves from the world, but to preserve things for ourselves so that we can maintain that joy just within ourselves and our loved ones and our family”.

Zendaya explains why she keeps her relationship with Tom Holland private "There is a level of parasocial investment in my personal relationship, which I understand" "I'm aware that I'm a public person, and so is he, and we've grown up in front of people and done movies where we… pic.twitter.com/scXXuyV37m — sara (@saradotxyz) June 29, 2026

She likes to set her own “boundaries” so that the relationship stays special. I don’t blame her. In the same interview, the actress opened up about how she knew Holland was the one because of how calm he made her feel.

“Sometimes people kind of get nervous around people, but there’s a certain feeling that I was able to experience when I knew that this is my person because I don’t feel nervous. I feel really peaceful and I feel really calm,” she said. “I actually feel more nervous when I’m away from you than when I’m with you. And that’s when I was like, ah, that’s a good sign.” They’re too cute!

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Featured image credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/SIPA/Shutterstock