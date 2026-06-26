Kylie Jenner sued by ex-chef who says gruelling workload caused heartbreaking miscarriage

6 hours ago

Kylie Jenner is being sued by her ex-chef, who claims the long hours and heavy workload she had while pregnant led to her having a miscarriage.

According to court documents seen by the Los Angeles Times, the private chef says she regularly worked 11 to 12-hour shifts, five days a week, while working for Kylie.

Apparently, the woman told Kylie and her management team that she had a “high-risk pregnancy”. She says she asked for reasonable changes at work to help protect her health. But the lawsuit claims those requests were not properly dealt with.

In February 2025, the chef was around five months pregnant when she worked at an event in Palm Springs, California. She claims she warned her supervisors that the workload was too much and asked for help.. But they failed to give her the support she needed.

The lawsuit says she became so exhausted that she “broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event.”

It also says, “That evening, [she] experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body as a result of the prolonged and intense workload.”

The next morning, the chef claims she woke up haemorrhaging and went to the emergency room. She says doctors told her she had “lost her unborn child.”

The chef claims the physically demanding work caused her miscarriage, although no court has proven that allegation. She also says she developed depression after losing her baby. And she claims Kylie’s team wrongfully dismissed her from the job that spring.

Her lawyer, Della Shaker, said, “Celebrity status does not exempt anyone from California’s employment laws.”

She added, “We look forward to presenting the evidence in court and allowing the facts to speak for themselves.”

Speaking to The Independent, Shaker also said, “Given that the laws apply equally to everyone, regardless of wealth, influence, or public profile. Our client also deserves the same protections afforded to every employee in California.”

The former chef is asking for an unspecified amount in damages.

The lawsuit is the latest legal claim Kylie is facing after two former housekeepers also filed separate lawsuits against her earlier this year.

So far, Kylie has not publicly responded to the allegations in this case.

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