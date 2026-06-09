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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pregnancy post

What’s going on with Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton after *that* pregnancy post

Everyone’s lost their minds

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Everyone is losing their heads right now over a viral post seemingly of Kim Kardashian announcing her pregnancy with Lewis Hamilton. The pair have known each other for years, but first went public as a couple in early 2026.

Now, a post has gone viral claiming they are expecting their first baby together. “Kim Kardashian just announced on her Instagram story that she’s pregnant with Lewis Hamilton’s child and will name their son after him,” the post said. “This good news came just after Lewis’s recent success in Formula 1, where he lifted the P2 trophy on the podium. They are also reportedly planning to marry later this year and raise their kid together.”

The post has had nearly 3million views, and 2.5k likes. It then doubled down on the claims, and when someone replied saying it wasn’t true, they said: “Yes it’s real. I’m so happy for them.”

I’m sorry to spoil the fun, but it’s not true. The supposed post from Kim’s Insta is fake, and she hasn’t announced that she is expecting. Neither have the pair discussed a want to get married this year.

That being said, they have recently made some big moves in their relationship together. This month they have both hard launched the relationship on Instagram. On June 1st, Kim shared a carousel of pictures and videos, and included a picture of herself a Lewis cycling around New York.

Kim then arrived in Monaco to support Lewis during the Grand Prix. While she’s been called out for a few faux pas at the event, the couple looked very cosy, and then Lewis posted a photo of her on his grid.

Very cute, but no big pregnancy announcement just yet. It was only a month ago that the internet went wild claiming Kylie Jenner was pregnant, too. Guys, chill out!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock. 

More on: Celebrity Kim Kardashian Viral
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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