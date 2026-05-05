Oop! The x-rated secret meaning behind Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the Met Gala 2026

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The Met Gala hates to see a Kardashian coming. Every year they eat up the theme, and for the 2026 event it was down to Kim Kardashian to get all watching Met Gala eyes on her. She succeeded.

She turned up in a bronze, pointed boob bodice. It really was something. She arrived solo, so even more eyes were on her. The outfit had the striking bodice, and then an orange and brown wrap around at the back, which she paired with some nude heels. The back of her outfit had brown straps across, with the back of her legs covered, but the front on show.

The shiny piece included built-in nipples, and a belly button. Kim went for a messy hair look to complete the vibe.

What was the reference behind what Kim Kardashian wore to the 2026 Met Gala?

Almost every Met Gala look plays homage to something. The theme this year was “Costume Art”, exploring fashion as an embodied art form.

Kim’s striking outfit paid tribute to an x-rated movie about a leather-wearing dominatrix. The film is Maîtresse, which the designer of Kim’s outfit, Allen Jones, worked on a poster for in 1975.

The 1975 French erotic drama film was co-written and directed by Barbet Schroeder, and starred Bulle Ogier and Gérard Depardieu. The film provoked controversy in the UK and the US, due to its graphic depictions of BDSM.

A synopsis for the film reads: “A French psychological drama about Olivier (Gérard Depardieu), a petty thief who breaks into the home of Ariane (Bulle Ogier), a professional dominatrix. After discovering her secret S&M dungeon, Olivier falls in love with her, navigating the boundaries between their unconventional romance and her intense professional life.”

Speaking to Vogue, Kim said: “I have seen his work referenced so many times by people in fashion, and I’ve always been, like, a big admirer of his work. Allen Jones would be iconic. Sexy. Classic. Cool. Innovative…I wanted something original, I didn’t want to cast my own body.”

The piece was completed over three weeks, and started with sourcing the fibreglass, to then painting the breastplate at an auto body shop. Nothing was done by halves, here.

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