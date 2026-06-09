People fuming as ‘entitled’ Kim K uses Monaco Grand Prix winner’s towel in viral video

1 hour ago

Kim Kardashian is being called out yet again over her behaviour at the Monaco Grand Prix, and this time it’s for taking Kimi Antonelli’s towel.

She was at the prestigious F1 race to support Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, who she’s now officially dating, but managed to get herself into a lot of trouble.

First, she refused to speak to Sky Sports icon Martin Brundle, which is massively frowned upon, then she shoved Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre out the way. People also thought her nude bodycon backless dress wasn’t very appropriate for such a prestigious event.

Now, a video has gone viral that shows Kim picking up the Grand Prix winner’s towel and wiping her own face with it, and people are fuming. Who does she think she is?!

In the viral clip, the 45-year-old is walking through the trackside area and picks up a crisp white towel, which is neatly folded on top of a black podium for the winner to use after finishing the Grand Prix. Kim takes it, removes her sunglasses and wipes her head with it before walking off, still holding the towel in her hand.

The towel very obviously wasn’t there for anyone to pick up and use, and people are absolutely gobsmacked that she would be so entitled. Some are even calling for the Skims owner to be banned from ever attending another Grand Prix after the way she behaved in Monaco.

Kim Kardashian taking the towel meant for Kimi Antonelli after the race in Monaco and wiping her head with it pic.twitter.com/WLB12AiXZA — F1 TROLL (@f1trollofficial) June 8, 2026

“This is just mind-blowing. Is she that unaware and self-centred that she thinks anything there might be for her use?” one person wrote on Twitter. “F1 isn’t about her. And never will be. Hope her moment is over soon.”

“Imagine taking something that’s not yours and just walking away with it. Even if that towel belonged to a mechanic or track marshal, this behaviour is deeply embarrassing,” someone else said.

A third person added: “Does she think that everything in the world is for her? Crazy entitlement.” Kim hasn’t publicly apologised for the towel incident, or refusing to speak to Martin Brundle for that matter.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Shutterstock and Twitter