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Zendaya finally addresses Tom Holland wedding for the first time and it’s so funny

We’ve all been waiting for this

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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For weeks now, rumours have been circling the internet that Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly got married, and now the actress has finally addressed it.

It all started when Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach dropped the news on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards, telling Access Hollywood: “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” When a reporter asked for more, the stylist just laughed and said, “It’s very true.”

The Euphoria star went on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night and was asked about the wedding rumours. She still didn’t exactly confirm (or deny) whether they’re married, but she addressed all the fake AI wedding photos that have gone viral – and revealed they even fooled her own friends and family!

Credit: Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

“I’m sure you know the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom,” Kimmel said and Zendaya joked sarcastically: “Really? I haven’t seen any of them.”

He then brought up the super “realistic” AI wedding photos and she revealed: “Many people have been fooled by them. While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’ and I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real’.”

“Was anyone in your life fooled by them? And thought they weren’t invited [to the wedding]?” Kimmel asked, and she hilariously replied: “Yes. Yes, many people.” How funny that even the people closest to her were tricked.

But hang on a minute. If her own friends and family were fooled by the photos, doesn’t that prove they’re not actually married after all? Surely if they had said “I do”, the people close to her would know the photos were fake? The plot thickens! Zendaya has been spotted wearing what looks like a wedding ring, but I’m starting to think she was messing with us on purpose.

So, we now know that Zendaya is very aware of the wedding rumours. But whether she actually married her Spider-Man fiancé is still one of the world’s biggest mysteries.

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Featured image credit: Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Tom Holland Zendaya
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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