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People are mocking the Oscars after seeing the surprisingly bleak snack boxes for guests

Just wait until you see what the celebs got

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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The Oscars might be one of the most glamorous nights in Hollywood, but the food being handed out to guests this year has left people seriously underwhelmed.

The 2026 Academy Awards are being mocked online after a reporter shared a video revealing the snack boxes given to attendees at the ceremony in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

In the clip, posted by InStyle, guests appear to receive a surprisingly modest cardboard box containing just three items: a bottle of water, a small bag of SkinnyPop popcorn and a pack of dark chocolate Raisinets.

For an event synonymous with luxury and excess, the contents looked… decidedly low budget.

The video quickly made the rounds on X, where people wasted no time roasting the snack selection. Many compared it to airline food or a school packed lunch, while others joked it looked like something you’d get handed out at a conference.

“Oscars snack box looking like a budget airline meal,” one person wrote. “Skinny Pop, water and raisins for millionaires?”

Another added: “You’re telling me people pay thousands to attend the Oscars and they get popcorn, raisins and water?”

Others pointed out the contrast between the scale of the event and the simplicity of the snacks, with one person writing: “All that money and the snack situation looks like a school trip.”

Some even joked that the famously slim Hollywood crowd probably weren’t too bothered about the portion sizes anyway.

Inside the snack box was reportedly a note from host Conan O’Brien, welcoming attendees and describing the contents as a “moderately happy meal”, adding that the snacks might not look like much but would apparently cost $85 at a movie theatre.

Instagram

The irony, though, is that not everyone at the Oscars was living off popcorn and Raisinets.

Guests seated at the main tables near the front were treated to a much more elaborate spread created by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, who has catered the Academy Awards Governors Ball for more than three decades.

Among the dishes on offer were Puck’s famous chicken pot pie, Oscar-shaped smoked salmon crackers, and a brand new sushi and salmon station staffed by five chefs.

Dessert options were also significantly more luxurious, including apple strudel made from Puck’s mother’s recipe and ice cream served from a machine built specifically to feed 1,500 guests.

So while some attendees were nibbling on popcorn out of a cardboard box, others were digging into gourmet comfort food and fresh sushi.

I think I know which side I’d rather be on.

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Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Celebrity The Oscars Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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