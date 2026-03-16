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Cruz Beckham appears to mock brother Brooklyn’s cooking in hilariously vile TikTok video

You couldn’t pay me to eat that

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Cruz Beckham has posted a cooking video on TikTok and people think it might be a rather large dig at his older brother Brooklyn.

The 21-year-old shared a short clip of himself making what he called a “cheesy potato soup”, joking in the caption: “Wanna see the best cooking video ever? Don’t watch this then”.

@cruzbeckhamwanna see the best cooking video ever ?👌 don’t watch this then♬ Dolce Nonna – Wayne Jones & Amy Hayashi-Jones

In the video, Cruz chops up ingredients and mixes them together while Dolce Nonna plays in the background, before serving the finished soup in a bowl topped with seasoning. The video looked remarkably similar to what his brother Brooklyn posts on TikTok.

After plating it up, Cruz admitted in the comments that the dish looks “gross” but says it’s “actually decent”, giving the camera a thumbs up.

The video quickly filled with comments from people who suspected there might be more going on behind the post.

Brooklyn, 27, has been known for sharing his own cooking content online over the past few years, including the short-lived Facebook series Cookin’ with Brooklyn. Because of that, some viewers saw Cruz’s video as a subtle bit of sibling trolling.

@brooklynbeckham Beer brined chicken, mashed potatoes, and a side of @express xx  #DresstoExpress #ExpressPartner ♬ original sound – Brooklyn Beckham

“Are you related to that gourmet chef Brooklyn beckham?” one person commented.

Another joked: “Can’t wait for the photography book to come out,” referencing Brooklyn’s past photography work, which has also been dragged.

“What in the 50 Cent shade is going on here,” another wrote.

It’s also not the first time Cruz has appeared to poke fun at his brother’s various career moves.

Earlier this year, someone asked him on TikTok whether he would “stick with this job or become a race car driver next”. Cruz replied: “Wrong brother mate.”

The cooking video comes amid ongoing rumours of tension within the Beckham family. Brooklyn has previously claimed his parents were “controlling” and accused them of disrespecting his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Despite that, Cruz appeared open to repairing the relationship earlier this month. When asked by a TMZ reporter in Paris if he had a birthday message for Brooklyn, he smiled and said: “Happy birthday.”

Asked whether the brothers might reconcile, Cruz simply replied: “Hopefully.”

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Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: Brooklyn Beckham Celebrity Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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