Cruz Beckham’s insane age gap with Jackie Apostel, who could honestly be his mum’s double

Age gap controversy aside, the internet is OBSESSED with the vibes of Cruz Beckham and his much-older girlfriend, Jackie Apostel. They literally look like a young David and Victoria Beckham.

Though it’s nowhere near as explosive as the drama surrounding Brooklyn Beckham, the eternally messy Cruz is no stranger to critical comments online. Usually, they’re about his relationship with singer- songwriter Jackie Apostel.

The two were first connected at Glastonbury 2024, but they’ve been going steady since. Just this week, while clad in a fit that seemed eerily familiar, Jackie and Cruz went viral. It showed her in a leopard print coat and very 2000s-esque secretarial glasses, with Cruz tailing behind in a khaki coat and messy hair. If you squint, they look just like David and Victoria in the earliest days of their relationship.

One person wrote in the comments: “The boys are all dating a version of Posh Spice.”

“Freud would love this,” another said, as a third wrote, “Not only does she look like she could be his mother but she looks exactly like his ACTUAL mother.”

Then came the age cap criticisms because, to be fair, it does look like she’s dropping her scruffy son off at school.

What is Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel’s age gap?

In 2026, Cruz Beckham is 20 and Jackie Apostel is 30, making the age gap a solid decade. They actually started dating when he was 19, making her 29 at the time.

In October, after sharing a photo of the Beckham family, Jackie’s Instagram comments became flooded with people calling the age gap “weird” and “inappropriate.”

She didn’t agree, responding: “Because he’s kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome.”

Jackie Apostel is an emerging figure in the music scene with German and Brazilian heritage. Since hitching herself to the Beckhams, her career has really taken off. She’s since worked with major luxury fashion houses, like Dior, Jimmy Choo, and Burberry. Jackie has also worked with mainstream jewellery and makeup brands.

Is a nepo girlfriend a thing?

