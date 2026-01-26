The Tab
Cyril Pecquenard/SIPA/Shutterstock

Cruz Beckham’s insane age gap with Jackie Apostel, who could honestly be his mum’s double

One person called her ‘Victoria from PrettyLittleThing’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Age gap controversy aside, the internet is OBSESSED with the vibes of Cruz Beckham and his much-older girlfriend, Jackie Apostel. They literally look like a young David and Victoria Beckham.

Though it’s nowhere near as explosive as the drama surrounding Brooklyn Beckham, the eternally messy Cruz is no stranger to critical comments online. Usually, they’re about his relationship with singer- songwriter Jackie Apostel.

The two were first connected at Glastonbury 2024, but they’ve been going steady since. Just this week, while clad in a fit that seemed eerily familiar, Jackie and Cruz went viral. It showed her in a leopard print coat and very 2000s-esque secretarial glasses, with Cruz tailing behind in a khaki coat and messy hair. If you squint, they look just like David and Victoria in the earliest days of their relationship.

One person wrote in the comments: “The boys are all dating a version of Posh Spice.”

“Freud would love this,” another said, as a third wrote, “Not only does she look like she could be his mother but she looks exactly like his ACTUAL mother.”

Twitter

Credit: Twitter

Then came the age cap criticisms because, to be fair, it does look like she’s dropping her scruffy son off at school.

What is Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel’s age gap?

In 2026, Cruz Beckham is 20 and Jackie Apostel is 30, making the age gap a solid decade. They actually started dating when he was 19, making her 29 at the time.

In October, after sharing a photo of the Beckham family, Jackie’s Instagram comments became flooded with people calling the age gap “weird” and “inappropriate.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CRUZ (@cruzbeckham)

She didn’t agree, responding: “Because he’s kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome.”

Jackie Apostel is an emerging figure in the music scene with German and Brazilian heritage. Since hitching herself to the Beckhams, her career has really taken off. She’s since worked with major luxury fashion houses, like Dior, Jimmy Choo, and Burberry. Jackie has also worked with mainstream jewellery and makeup brands.

Is a nepo girlfriend a thing?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Cyril Pecquenard/SIPA/Shutterstock and Jackie Apostel/Instagram

More on: Brooklyn Beckham Celebrity Influencers
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

David Fisher/Shutterstock

We finally know how Nicola’s billionaire family reacted to Victoria Beckham’s ‘ghastly’ dance

Victoria Beckham is hiring

Victoria Beckham is now hiring a social media executive and her timing is impeccable

‘A bit wooden’: Guest gives brutal verdict of Victoria Beckham’s infamous wedding dance

Latest

Lancaster Uni announces provisional summer exam timetable

Emma Netscher

The provisional timetable provides undergraduate students with expect timeframes for examinations, with specific dates to be expected on Thursday, 19th February

Cambridge had the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities last year

Giancarlo Mempouo

Beating Oxford in the race to the bottom…

the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Claudia Cox

Harry Styles wore this one on tour

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filthy

Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Damn! Is that what it is?’

Plymouth student forced to suspend her studies after hitting Exeter cyclist

Katie Smith

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road when she knocked a man off his bike

Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

Hayley Soen

There might be someone for her after all

The Traitors’ Jack reveals producers had to ‘calm him down’ in secret room after banishment

Hebe Hancock

He definitely took it to heart

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers’

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair before the villa

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in some big Netflix shows

Lancaster Uni announces provisional summer exam timetable

Emma Netscher

The provisional timetable provides undergraduate students with expect timeframes for examinations, with specific dates to be expected on Thursday, 19th February

Cambridge had the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities last year

Giancarlo Mempouo

Beating Oxford in the race to the bottom…

the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Claudia Cox

Harry Styles wore this one on tour

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filthy

Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Damn! Is that what it is?’

Plymouth student forced to suspend her studies after hitting Exeter cyclist

Katie Smith

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road when she knocked a man off his bike

Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

Hayley Soen

There might be someone for her after all

The Traitors’ Jack reveals producers had to ‘calm him down’ in secret room after banishment

Hebe Hancock

He definitely took it to heart

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers’

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair before the villa

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in some big Netflix shows