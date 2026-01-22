‘A bit wooden’: Guest gives brutal verdict of Victoria Beckham’s infamous wedding dance

3 hours ago

Just days after Brooklyn Beckham dropped a six-page statement accusing his mother, Victoria Beckham, of dancing “inappropriately” on him during his first dance, a new source has entered the chat.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn claimed Victoria hijacked the moment Marc Anthony called him to the stage. Instead of a romantic dance with his new wife Nicola, Brooklyn says he was met by his mother, who allegedly made him feel “uncomfortable and humiliated”.

However, a wedding guest has now told The Mirror that while the dance was awkward, it wasn’t exactly “sleazy”.

‘The Beckham Show’

According to the guest, Victoria’s performance was ” and the real issue wasn’t the dancing itself, but the fact that she “stole the limelight” from Nicola.

“It was inappropriate but only in the sense that she appeared to be the centre of attention when it should have been about the bride instead,” the source claimed. “Our takeaway was that there was no grinding. But it was a bit of a stiff, awkward performance.”

The guest added that the whole vibe felt like “The Beckham Show”, especially after Marc Anthony spent his set heaping praise on Victoria.

While the guest claims there was no “grinding”, other sources tell a more emotional story. Nicola was reportedly so distraught by Victoria “nuzzling” into Brooklyn’s neck that she fled the reception in tears.

“Nicola ran out crying. Her face was swollen,” a source told Page Six. “The Beckhams’ side of the room was cheering and the Peltz side was quiet. She was sad the entire evening.”

If you’re hoping for a leaked TikTok of Victoria Beckham’s dance, don’t hold your breath. Because of the couples no-phone policy, where guests had to lock their iPhones in electronic pouches and use 2004-era flip phones, Brooklyn reportedly holds the only official recording of the dance.

The Tab has contacted Victoria, Brooklyn, and Nicola for comment.

