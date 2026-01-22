The Tab

‘A bit wooden’: Guest gives brutal verdict of Victoria Beckham’s infamous wedding dance

‘It was a bit of a stiff, awkward performance’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Just days after Brooklyn Beckham dropped a six-page statement accusing his mother, Victoria Beckham, of dancing “inappropriately” on him during his first dance, a new source has entered the chat.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn claimed Victoria hijacked the moment Marc Anthony called him to the stage. Instead of a romantic dance with his new wife Nicola, Brooklyn says he was met by his mother, who allegedly made him feel “uncomfortable and humiliated”.

However, a wedding guest has now told The Mirror that while the dance was awkward, it wasn’t exactly “sleazy”.

‘The Beckham Show’

According to the guest, Victoria’s performance was ” and the real issue wasn’t the dancing itself, but the fact that she “stole the limelight” from Nicola.

“It was inappropriate but only in the sense that she appeared to be the centre of attention when it should have been about the bride instead,” the source claimed. “Our takeaway was that there was no grinding. But it was a bit of a stiff, awkward performance.”

The guest added that the whole vibe felt like “The Beckham Show”, especially after Marc Anthony spent his set heaping praise on Victoria.

While the guest claims there was no “grinding”, other sources tell a more emotional story. Nicola was reportedly so distraught by Victoria “nuzzling” into Brooklyn’s neck that she fled the reception in tears.

“Nicola ran out crying. Her face was swollen,” a source told Page Six. “The Beckhams’ side of the room was cheering and the Peltz side was quiet. She was sad the entire evening.”

If you’re hoping for a leaked TikTok of Victoria Beckham’s dance, don’t hold your breath. Because of the couples no-phone policy, where guests had to lock their iPhones in electronic pouches and use 2004-era flip phones, Brooklyn reportedly holds the only official recording of the dance.

The Tab has contacted Victoria, Brooklyn, and Nicola for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Brooklyn Beckham Celebrity Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

Videos show if Victoria Beckham really dances ‘inappropriately’ after that bombshell claim

Brooklyn Beckham signed a secret prenup that ties him to the Peltzes, and the details are wild

Brooklyn’s ex Chloë Grace Moretz reveals what the Beckham family is *really* like

Latest
queen's university belfast and the university of cambridge with students some of the least popular russell group unis

The least popular Russell Group unis this year, based on how few students bothered to apply

Claudia Cox

Way more people apply for The Traitors than for Russell Group unis….

Matthew reveals he had a sneaky plan to win The Traitors by betraying his best mate

Hebe Hancock

I wish we’d seen it play out

Faraaz’s real-life job outside The Traitors, that’s helped him secretly hunt down Rachel

Ellissa Bain

Faraazatha Christie has risen

Bonnie Blue

Good god, Bonnie Blue’s new 1,000 men stunt is ‘breeding mission’ and she wants to get pregnant

Hayley Soen

She delayed the challenge to match her fertility window

Connor Storrie

‘Cheek clapping’ on Heated Rivalry aside, Connor Storrie spoke about his real-life sexuality

Kieran Galpin

There are rumours he’s dating his Heated Rivalry co-star

Love Saves The Day reveals first lineup for 2026

Jemima Kenley

The first artists for Love Saves The Day 2026 have been confirmed, revealing a line of DnB, house, techno and pop

We asked and you delivered: The Lancs Tab roasts your lock screens

Emma Netscher

Some of you really need to reconsider what you’re looking at every time you get a notification

Nicola Peltz

Explained: The Nicola Peltz abusing her nanny claims, which people are dredging up

Kieran Galpin

Others accused her of threatening staff members ‘as sport’

Hugo Lodge: ‘The Traitors reminded me of Cambridge Freshers’ Week’

Eve Rann

The banished Traitor managed to avoid ‘being recruited by the boaties’ while he was a student at Downing

celebs Victoria dance Brooklyn Beckham wedding

The celebs who could’ve witnessed Victoria’s ‘inappropriate’ dance at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Suchismita Ghosh

Legally, no one except Brooklyn and Nicola can release the ‘first dance’ video

queen's university belfast and the university of cambridge with students some of the least popular russell group unis

The least popular Russell Group unis this year, based on how few students bothered to apply

Claudia Cox

Way more people apply for The Traitors than for Russell Group unis….

Matthew reveals he had a sneaky plan to win The Traitors by betraying his best mate

Hebe Hancock

I wish we’d seen it play out

Faraaz’s real-life job outside The Traitors, that’s helped him secretly hunt down Rachel

Ellissa Bain

Faraazatha Christie has risen

Bonnie Blue

Good god, Bonnie Blue’s new 1,000 men stunt is ‘breeding mission’ and she wants to get pregnant

Hayley Soen

She delayed the challenge to match her fertility window

Connor Storrie

‘Cheek clapping’ on Heated Rivalry aside, Connor Storrie spoke about his real-life sexuality

Kieran Galpin

There are rumours he’s dating his Heated Rivalry co-star

Love Saves The Day reveals first lineup for 2026

Jemima Kenley

The first artists for Love Saves The Day 2026 have been confirmed, revealing a line of DnB, house, techno and pop

We asked and you delivered: The Lancs Tab roasts your lock screens

Emma Netscher

Some of you really need to reconsider what you’re looking at every time you get a notification

Nicola Peltz

Explained: The Nicola Peltz abusing her nanny claims, which people are dredging up

Kieran Galpin

Others accused her of threatening staff members ‘as sport’

Hugo Lodge: ‘The Traitors reminded me of Cambridge Freshers’ Week’

Eve Rann

The banished Traitor managed to avoid ‘being recruited by the boaties’ while he was a student at Downing

celebs Victoria dance Brooklyn Beckham wedding

The celebs who could’ve witnessed Victoria’s ‘inappropriate’ dance at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Suchismita Ghosh

Legally, no one except Brooklyn and Nicola can release the ‘first dance’ video