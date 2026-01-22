The Tab

Brooklyn Beckham signed a secret prenup that ties him to the Peltzes, and the details are wild

‘He’s being held captive’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

In the midst of all the ongoing family drama, it’s been revealed that Brooklyn Beckham signed a secret prenup when he married Nicole Peltz, that ties him to her family.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn dropped a shock statement in which he said he has no intentions of reconciling with his family, and claimed they have “controlled narratives”. Brooklyn claimed that his parents David and Victoria tried “endlessly” to ruin his relationship with Nicola Peltz.

Now, it’s been revealed Brooklyn Beckham signed an iron-clad prenup when he married Nicola. The documents mean he will not gain any of her family wealth if they were to split. Nicola’s businessman and investor father is worth an ­estimated £1.2billion. The agreement stated Brooklyn would leave the marriage with only half of money they made together, as a brand.

It’s been said the Beckhams fear their son will be “left with nothing” if anything happens in the marriage, whilst Brooklyn is said to have shrugged it all off as “irrelevant” given how strong his marriage with Nicola is.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

via VICTOR AUBRY/SIPA/Shutterstock

A source close to David and ­Victoria told The Sun: “The fear is that he has been completely absorbed into the Peltzes and has become ­alienated from everyone else. If they ever did break up, Brooklyn would be completely ostracised and without much cash to show for it.

“It’s as if he’s being held captive or something, because heartbreakingly, that’s what it feels like for them. His future is completely in the hands of the Peltzes.” However, the publication added that those close to Brooklyn say it is “irrelevant as they are stronger than ever as a couple”.

The source also claimed David and Victoria attempted to reach out to Brooklyn directly after he instructed them to only contact him via his lawyers. “It was like, ‘Give us a signal you’re ok, because we are ­concerned for you’. Everything they have done for Brooklyn has come from a place of love and worry,” they said.

Speaking of all the drama going on at the moment, a further source said: “Victoria has been on the phone to friends in floods of tears. She is totally devastated.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. 

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

