‘My mum won’t let me’: Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘first love’ shares wild insight about Victoria

Just when you thought the Brooklyn Beckham drama couldn’t get any crazier, his not-so-famous exes are crawling from the woodwork to share insight into his relationship with his mum, Victoria.

Amongst the countless allegations contained within Brooklyn Beckham’s six-page rant, the most shocking was undoubtedly his relationship with his mum. He claimed that she danced “inappropriately” on him at his literal wedding, confirming once and for all that boy mums are just weird.

Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, has yet to drop an official response to her husband’s nepo baby tantrum, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other skeletons in his closet capitalising on the viral feud.

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend is Tallia Storm

Tallia Storm is a singer from the UK who was “discovered” at the age of 13 by Elton John. Despite that, it hasn’t exactly turned her into the next Ariana Grande, and she’s been relegated to a D-tier celeb with appearances in Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Karaoke Club. She’s now a radio host for Capital Scotland’s breakfast show.

Describing Brooklyn Beckham as her “first love”, Tallia told The Mirror that she was the “first girl that had ever been spotted with Brooklyn” when they were just 16.

She invited him to a gig at Hanover Square, only for his mum to send an entire “security team during the day to check the venue.”

“I thought it’s not that deep, but er, OK! When we went to the gig that night, Brooklyn came in with my sister as I was sound-checking – and then when we left with his security, there were like 20 paparazzi outside,” she said, adding later in the interview, “Victoria calling the press to my gig just made it something it didn’t need to be.”

Afterwards, Tallia and Brooklyn were supposed to attend the Global Gift Gala, hosted by Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria. Only it never happened.

“I was meant to sit next to Brooklyn, we were all super excited – and then he messaged me on the night itself, when I was already inside, saying, my mum won’t let me come, I’m sorry. And that was that. Obviously, Victoria didn’t like me or whatever,” she revealed.

She said the drama surrounding their relationship, seemingly helmed by Victoria, painted her as a “fame-hungry wannabe.”

She is backing Brooklyn ‘100 per cent’

Though Tallia has never met Nicola, she called her Brooklyn’s “soul mate” whilst backing his wild statement from earlier this week.

“I think he’s just had enough. I am 100 per cent Team Brooklyn. I think what that boy has gone through over all these years, in that Beckham ‘web’, as I call it, is a lot. It’s a lot on any person. So, good on him, saying, ‘enough is enough’. This is him taking back his power,” she said.

Victoria Beckham has been approached for comment.

