The Tab
Tallia

‘My mum won’t let me’: Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘first love’ shares wild insight about Victoria

She claims she was painted like a ‘fame-hungry wannabe’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Just when you thought the Brooklyn Beckham drama couldn’t get any crazier, his not-so-famous exes are crawling from the woodwork to share insight into his relationship with his mum, Victoria.

Amongst the countless allegations contained within Brooklyn Beckham’s six-page rant, the most shocking was undoubtedly his relationship with his mum. He claimed that she danced “inappropriately” on him at his literal wedding, confirming once and for all that boy mums are just weird.

Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, has yet to drop an official response to her husband’s nepo baby tantrum, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other skeletons in his closet capitalising on the viral feud.

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend is Tallia Storm

Tallia Storm is a singer from the UK who was “discovered” at the age of 13 by Elton John. Despite that, it hasn’t exactly turned her into the next Ariana Grande, and she’s been relegated to a D-tier celeb with appearances in Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Karaoke Club. She’s now a radio host for Capital Scotland’s breakfast show.

Describing Brooklyn Beckham as her “first love”, Tallia told The Mirror that she was the “first girl that had ever been spotted with Brooklyn” when they were just 16.

She invited him to a gig at Hanover Square, only for his mum to send an entire “security team during the day to check the venue.”

“I thought it’s not that deep, but er, OK! When we went to the gig that night, Brooklyn came in with my sister as I was sound-checking – and then when we left with his security, there were like 20 paparazzi outside,” she said, adding later in the interview, “Victoria calling the press to my gig just made it something it didn’t need to be.”

Afterwards, Tallia and Brooklyn were supposed to attend the Global Gift Gala, hosted by Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria. Only it never happened.

“I was meant to sit next to Brooklyn, we were all super excited – and then he messaged me on the night itself, when I was already inside, saying, my mum won’t let me come, I’m sorry. And that was that. Obviously, Victoria didn’t like me or whatever,” she revealed.

She said the drama surrounding their relationship, seemingly helmed by Victoria, painted her as a “fame-hungry wannabe.”

She is backing Brooklyn ‘100 per cent’

Though Tallia has never met Nicola, she called her Brooklyn’s “soul mate” whilst backing his wild statement from earlier this week.

“I think he’s just had enough. I am 100 per cent Team Brooklyn. I think what that boy has gone through over all these years, in that Beckham ‘web’, as I call it, is a lot. It’s a lot on any person. So, good on him, saying, ‘enough is enough’. This is him taking back his power,” she said.

Victoria Beckham has been approached for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Brooklyn Beckham Celebrity Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

Cruz Beckham

‘Ride it, my pony’: Cruz Beckham gets messy as he wades into mum ‘grinding’ on Brooklyn drama

David Beckham’s ex-assistant Rebecca Loos publicly defends Brooklyn’s ‘poor wife’

nicola peltz victoria beckham dogs

The missing context behind Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s feud over dogs, explained

Latest
Tallia

‘My mum won’t let me’: Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘first love’ shares wild insight about Victoria

Kieran Galpin

She claims she was painted like a ‘fame-hungry wannabe’

Liam Reardon shuts down Love Island All Stars rumours with picture of his ‘new girlfriend’

Ellissa Bain

She’s stunning

Brooklyn Beckham Victoria first dance video

Real reason no one will release video of Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘hijacked’ first dance with Victoria

Suchismita Ghosh

There are only four people who could potentially leak it

New year, new you? The Birmingham Tab is looking for new writers

Ffion Williams

Come to our open meeting on Tuesday 27th January at 7pm in Joe’s

Nicola Peltz’s former stylist speaks out about her ‘bad energy’ amid Beckham family fallout

Hebe Hancock

He called her a ‘bad apple’

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged emails from Cole say it costs $300k

‘Grinding and nuzzling’: More shock details ‘reveal’ how Victoria danced on Brooklyn Beckham

Ellissa Bain

This is getting so messy

Cruz Beckham

‘Ride it, my pony’: Cruz Beckham gets messy as he wades into mum ‘grinding’ on Brooklyn drama

Kieran Galpin

Dude, that’s like literally your mum?!

KCL student was threatened to be ‘kicked out’ of her apartment despite paying £15,000 up front

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

Yuhe Shen was left ‘traumatised’ by the situation

A comprehensive guide to working at Cambridge May Balls in 2026

Nina Stockdale

Get applying before it’s too late

Tallia

‘My mum won’t let me’: Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘first love’ shares wild insight about Victoria

Kieran Galpin

She claims she was painted like a ‘fame-hungry wannabe’

Liam Reardon shuts down Love Island All Stars rumours with picture of his ‘new girlfriend’

Ellissa Bain

She’s stunning

Brooklyn Beckham Victoria first dance video

Real reason no one will release video of Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘hijacked’ first dance with Victoria

Suchismita Ghosh

There are only four people who could potentially leak it

New year, new you? The Birmingham Tab is looking for new writers

Ffion Williams

Come to our open meeting on Tuesday 27th January at 7pm in Joe’s

Nicola Peltz’s former stylist speaks out about her ‘bad energy’ amid Beckham family fallout

Hebe Hancock

He called her a ‘bad apple’

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged emails from Cole say it costs $300k

‘Grinding and nuzzling’: More shock details ‘reveal’ how Victoria danced on Brooklyn Beckham

Ellissa Bain

This is getting so messy

Cruz Beckham

‘Ride it, my pony’: Cruz Beckham gets messy as he wades into mum ‘grinding’ on Brooklyn drama

Kieran Galpin

Dude, that’s like literally your mum?!

KCL student was threatened to be ‘kicked out’ of her apartment despite paying £15,000 up front

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

Yuhe Shen was left ‘traumatised’ by the situation

A comprehensive guide to working at Cambridge May Balls in 2026

Nina Stockdale

Get applying before it’s too late