The missing context behind Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s feud over dogs, explained

1 hour ago

The world is still reeling after Brooklyn Beckham’s bombshell Instagram stories. We’ve all heard many, many rumours about drama at his wedding to Nicola Peltz. But Brooklyn also alluded to an argument that had been a secret until now. Apparently Nicola and Victoria Beckham had a huge disagreement over displaced dogs. Here’s a proper explanation of Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s (alleged) feud about dogs.

What did Brooklyn say about Nicola and Victoria’s disagreement?

Here’s a recap of what Brooklyn Beckham shared on his Instagram story about this disagreement. He wrote: “Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations.

“We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family’. But the one time my wife asked for my mum’s support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.”

How is Nicola Peltz involved with dogs?

In September 2022, Nicola and the actor Emma Kenney founded their own charity called Yogi’s House. The organisations rescues and rehomes dogs at overcrowded Los Angeles shelters who are likely to be euthanised.

Nicola faced backlash for asking Insta followers (whose parents probably aren’t billionaires) to donate money. Somebody on the Yogi’s Foundation Instagram account even beefed with followers about this.

Yogi’s House helped care for dogs who were displaces by the the Los Angeles wildfires in winter 2025. On 13th January 2025, Yogi’s House started a GoFundMe. The page raised $59,444. $25,000 of this came from one anonymous person. A profile named Brooklyn Beckham donated $5,000. Nicola’s mother Claudia appears to have chipped in $5,000, and her younger brother Zach seems to have gifted $300. Keep in mind that Nicola’s father has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion.

No other Beckham is listed as a donor – but plenty of people who contributed stayed anonymous.

Nicola’s charity also held a “fire relief donation day” at the boujie Pendry West Hollywood hotel. Brands donated items to help people impacted by the fires. Most items don’t seem to have been for dogs specifically. Nicola and Brooklyn posted pics of luxury cookies, brownies and shoes that companies had given them.

Yogi’s House also assisted during the crisis by making two new Instagram accounts sharing photos of missing pets.

It seems Victoria Beckham was not expected to personally look after dogs

Looking at what we know Nicola Peltz got up to during the Los Angeles fires, it seems as if she was not expecting Victoria to personally wade in and deal with dogs. Maybe she asked Victoria to donate money (which we don’t know whether she did)? Maybe she hoped Victoria’s imaginatively named fashion company Victoria Beckham would donate clothes to the donation day event? Or, perhaps she asked Victoria to reshare Instagram posts about the charity’s work, or asking her followers to donate? Victoria did post another Instagram message about the fires to her story on 9th January. We don’t know exactly what Victoria wouldn’t do, but Brooklyn certainly isn’t happy about it.\

The Tab has contacted Victoria Beckham for comment.

Featured images by @nicolaannepeltzbeckham and Finnbarr Webster/Shutterstock