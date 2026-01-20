The Tab
nicola peltz victoria beckham dogs

The missing context behind Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s feud over dogs, explained

Brooklyn claims Victoria didn’t help during the LA wildfires

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The world is still reeling after Brooklyn Beckham’s bombshell Instagram stories. We’ve all heard many, many rumours about drama at his wedding to Nicola Peltz. But Brooklyn also alluded to an argument that had been a secret until now. Apparently Nicola and Victoria Beckham had a huge disagreement over displaced dogs. Here’s a proper explanation of Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s (alleged) feud about dogs.

What did Brooklyn say about Nicola and Victoria’s disagreement?

Here’s a recap of what Brooklyn Beckham shared on his Instagram story about this disagreement. He wrote: “Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations.

“We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family’. But the one time my wife asked for my mum’s support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.”

How is Nicola Peltz involved with dogs?

In September 2022, Nicola and the actor Emma Kenney founded their own charity called Yogi’s House. The organisations rescues and rehomes dogs at overcrowded Los Angeles shelters who are likely to be euthanised.

Nicola faced backlash for asking Insta followers (whose parents probably aren’t billionaires) to donate money. Somebody on the Yogi’s Foundation Instagram account even beefed with followers about this.

Yogi’s House helped care for dogs who were displaces by the the Los Angeles wildfires in winter 2025. On 13th January 2025, Yogi’s House started a GoFundMe. The page raised $59,444. $25,000 of this came from one anonymous person. A profile named Brooklyn Beckham donated $5,000. Nicola’s mother Claudia appears to have chipped in $5,000, and her younger brother Zach seems to have gifted $300. Keep in mind that Nicola’s father has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion.

No other Beckham is listed as a donor – but plenty of people who contributed stayed anonymous.

nicola peltz brooklyn beckham victoria la dogs

The top donors on the GoFundMe

Nicola’s charity also held a “fire relief donation day” at the boujie Pendry West Hollywood hotel.  Brands donated items to help people impacted by the fires. Most items don’t seem to have been for dogs specifically. Nicola and Brooklyn posted pics of luxury cookies, brownies and shoes that companies had given them.

Yogi’s House also assisted during the crisis by making two new Instagram accounts sharing photos of missing pets.

It seems Victoria Beckham was not expected to personally look after dogs

Looking at what we know Nicola Peltz got up to during the Los Angeles fires, it seems as if she was not expecting Victoria to personally wade in and deal with dogs. Maybe she asked Victoria to donate money (which we don’t know whether she did)? Maybe she hoped Victoria’s imaginatively named fashion company Victoria Beckham would donate clothes to the donation day event? Or, perhaps she asked Victoria to reshare Instagram posts about the charity’s work, or asking her followers to donate? Victoria did post another Instagram message about the fires to her story on 9th January. We don’t know exactly what Victoria wouldn’t do, but Brooklyn certainly isn’t happy about it.\

The Tab has contacted Victoria Beckham for comment.

Featured images by @nicolaannepeltzbeckham and  Finnbarr Webster/Shutterstock

More on: Brooklyn Beckham Celebrity LA wildfires
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

Brooklyn

This person watched Brooklyn’s dance with mum Victoria, and their resurfaced details are so juicy

Victoria Beckham’s bizarrely gushy tweet about Nicola Peltz in middle of feud resurfaces

Another Brooklyn Beckham wedding guest drops shocking new detail about ‘ruined’ first dance

Latest
His & Hers clue killer obvious

There was a huge clue staring us in the face that made the killer obvious in Netflix’s His & Hers

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s makes so much sense after you know it

plot hole His & Hers killer reveal

People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

Suchismita Ghosh

When you think about it, the twist almost doesn’t work

Okay, it’s time to talk about how weird straight girls are being about Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so uncomfortable

nicola peltz victoria beckham dogs

The missing context behind Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s feud over dogs, explained

Claudia Cox

Brooklyn claims Victoria didn’t help during the LA wildfires

Erm, this sickening theory claims Oliver is actually Bree’s dad in Tell Me Lies

Esther Knowles

Could this be the huge secret Bree is getting blackmailed over?

inside Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz wedding

What happened inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s chaotic wedding, as per witnesses

Suchismita Ghosh

So much went wrong

Brooklyn

This person watched Brooklyn’s dance with mum Victoria, and their resurfaced details are so juicy

Kieran Galpin

Brooklyn said his mummy was dancing very ‘inappropriately’ with him

Here’s the truth about Durham student house viewings

May Thomson

This needs to stop happening

Victoria Beckham’s bizarrely gushy tweet about Nicola Peltz in middle of feud resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

None of this makes sense

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

So much has gone down in the past day

His & Hers clue killer obvious

There was a huge clue staring us in the face that made the killer obvious in Netflix’s His & Hers

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s makes so much sense after you know it

plot hole His & Hers killer reveal

People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

Suchismita Ghosh

When you think about it, the twist almost doesn’t work

Okay, it’s time to talk about how weird straight girls are being about Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so uncomfortable

nicola peltz victoria beckham dogs

The missing context behind Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s feud over dogs, explained

Claudia Cox

Brooklyn claims Victoria didn’t help during the LA wildfires

Erm, this sickening theory claims Oliver is actually Bree’s dad in Tell Me Lies

Esther Knowles

Could this be the huge secret Bree is getting blackmailed over?

inside Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz wedding

What happened inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s chaotic wedding, as per witnesses

Suchismita Ghosh

So much went wrong

Brooklyn

This person watched Brooklyn’s dance with mum Victoria, and their resurfaced details are so juicy

Kieran Galpin

Brooklyn said his mummy was dancing very ‘inappropriately’ with him

Here’s the truth about Durham student house viewings

May Thomson

This needs to stop happening

Victoria Beckham’s bizarrely gushy tweet about Nicola Peltz in middle of feud resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

None of this makes sense

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

So much has gone down in the past day