Real reason no one will release video of Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘hijacked’ first dance with Victoria

There are only four people who could potentially leak it

25 mins ago

People are absolutely desperate to see that wedding video of Victoria Beckham “hijacking” Brooklyn’s first dance with Nicola Peltz, but unfortunately, we might never get to see it and there’s a very good reason why.

Ever since Brooklyn Beckham accused his mum Victoria of “hijacking” his first dance with Nicola Peltz and dancing “very inappropriately” on him, people have been clamouring for proof. Memes, theories and guesses have been everywhere. But despite all the noise, the footage from that moment will likely never see the light of day.

So, why exactly will no one ever see it?

I need to see how Victoria Beckham danced at Brooklyn’s wedding PLS SOMEONE FIND ME A VIDEO BC WHAT THE HELL IS THIS 😭 pic.twitter.com/cHekrCUZYf — bebe (@bebestellaa) January 19, 2026

According to the Daily Mail, Brooklyn and Nicola enforced an extremely strict no-phones policy at their lavish Palm Beach wedding in April 2022.

All 500 guests were required to hand over their phones on arrival. The devices were sealed inside electronically locked pouches, and guests were instead given retro flip phones to take basic photos.

Basically, no one at the wedding was able to secretly film anything on their own phone. As a result, there are no leaked clips floating around online because they simply don’t exist.

The couple control every single bit of footage

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/zJWuot7Wvd — babies art (@BabiesArt_) April 11, 2022

Because of that no-phones rule, all official footage from the wedding belongs entirely to Brooklyn and Nicola.

Apparently, the only recordings of the controversial dance are held by the couple themselves. That includes both professional video footage and any clips taken on approved devices.

A source said, “Brooklyn holds all the power when it comes to the video of Victoria dancing ‘inappropriately’ on him at his wedding to Nicola.”

So basically, if Brooklyn doesn’t want it out there, it’s not going anywhere. However, there is one major caveat.

According to news.com.au, the phone ban at the wedding did not apply to Victoria Beckham herself. This means she may have had access to her own phone and potentially recorded moments from the day.

That said, given how reportedly upset Victoria is over the fallout with her son, there’s no suggestion she would ever want to share anything from that night publicly.

Why Brooklyn doesn’t want it released

victoria during the first dance at brooklyn beckham's wedding. pic.twitter.com/sNb2vKr9yf — bitter baby mama president (@holy_trilogyXO) January 19, 2026

According to the same source, it’s easy to understand why Brooklyn would never want the footage made public.

“You can completely understand why Brooklyn would never have wanted the footage made public,” the source said. “Until now, he has stayed silent, but he is finally speaking out about his experiences with his family and, in particular, how deeply let down he felt by his mother on his wedding day.”

While thousands of people are now speculating about how inappropriate the dance really was. And releasing the video would mean reliving a moment Brooklyn has described as humiliating.

Also, another source told TMZ, “Victoria was right up against Brooklyn, allegedly in a way grinding on him, and guests felt the interaction crossed a line … behaviour those in attendance viewed as more fitting for romantic partners than a mother and son. Brooklyn was mortified and never wants the moment made public.”

Even the videographer can’t leak it

Some people have wondered whether the wedding videographer could leak the footage instead. But that’s also unlikely.

According to TMZ, the videographer’s contract required all footage to be uploaded to a private drive accessible only to Brooklyn and Nicola, and then permanently deleted from their own systems.

So legally, the videographer can’t release anything unless they breached that contract and secretly kept a copy, which there is no evidence of.

Basically, there are only a few ways the footage could ever emerge: If Brooklyn, Nicola or Victoria chose to post it themselves, or if the videographer somehow failed to delete a copy and decided to leak it.

But, as the source said, “The only person who can lawfully release that footage is Brooklyn himself. And while he’s clearly been pushed to breaking point, he may still feel it’s not something he wants to relive, especially on such a hugely public scale.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Richard Young/Shutterstock.