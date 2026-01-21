Brooklyn’s ex Chloë Grace Moretz reveals what the Beckham family is *really* like

The Tab

They dated for four years

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham brutally attacked his family in a bombshell Instagram statement on Tuesday, but his ex Chloë Grace Moretz told a very different story about her ex-mother and father-in-law.

Brooklyn dated the actress, who’s best known for the films Kick-Ass and Carrie, for four whole years from 2014 to 2018 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week. At the time, she was 17 and he was 15, and they were an iconic couple.

She actually got on really well with the Beckhams. In a 2014 interview with Andy Cohen, Chloë said: “She’s [Victoria Beckham] an amazing person. I really admire her work ethic and I love her line.

“I think that as a family, they’re awesome people. [The Beckhams] understand the travel, the sex scenes with random people, the crazy schedules.”

She continued: “David’s a great dad, [Victoria’s] a great mother. They genuinely are very good parents. That’s what matters most.”

Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

However, she did later admit that dating a Beckham wasn’t always easy. She told InStyle: “It creates a mass frenzy and they follow you in separate cars so you can’t just run around and share little silly and cute moments.”

Brooklyn and Chloe broke up in 2018. She then came out as gay in 2024, and announced she got married to her partner Kate Harrison in 2025.

Her description of Victoria and David is very different to Brooklyn’s. In his damning statement, he accused his parents of “controlling” his life and “endlessly” trying to ruin his relationship with Nicola Pelta.

“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one,” he wrote.

