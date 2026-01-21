The Tab

Wait, did Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend actually date Brooklyn? The drama explained

It’s apparently one of the reasons for the fallout

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Who is Kim Turnbull, and did she really date both Brooklyn AND Romeo Beckham?! Their family group chat is officially on fire, and we’re going to need a spreadsheet to keep track of it all.

Just 24 hours after Brooklyn Beckham went public on Instagram with a six-page statement against his family, his younger brother Romeo has been spotted looking incredibly tense in Notting Hill.

It wasn’t just Romeo’s expression catching people’s eye, it was the fact he was back with his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because it appears Kim may be heavily involved in the ongoing war between the Beckham brothers and Nicola Peltz.

To get you up to speed: Brooklyn, 26, posted a massive statement on Monday claiming he’s done with the “controlled narratives” of his parents, David and Victoria. The shadiest part? He claimed Victoria “repeatedly invited women from his past” into their lives specifically to make him and Nicola uncomfortable.

The Kim Turnbull ‘ex-girlfriend’ rumours

The drama centers on a messy “did they or didn’t they” timeline. Kim, a 24-year-old DJ and model, has been dating Romeo for months. However, the rumor goes that Kim and Brooklyn used to date when they were teenagers.

According to reports from TMZ, Nicola “can’t stand” to be in the same room as Kim. It’s even been claimed that Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David’s 50th birthday celebrations because they were told they’d have to spend time with her.

Before the reunion, Kim took to Instagram to shut the dating rumors down for good, writing: “I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question… Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16.”

Romeo backed her up at the time, posting a cryptic message about people “spreading unnecessary lies”.

Where do they stand now?

Despite the romance reportedly “fizzling out” a few weeks ago due to the “scapegoating” and the pressure of the family feud, Romeo and Kim are clearly back on.

The Tab has reached out to Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham for comment.

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

