Nicola Peltz’s former stylist speaks out about her ‘bad energy’ amid Beckham family fallout

He called her a ‘bad apple’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The long-rumoured Beckham family rift appears to have escalated, after Brooklyn Beckham publicly addressed tensions with his parents, prompting a celebrity hairstylist to wade into the drama with pointed comments about Nicola Peltz.

For years, speculation about a fallout between Brooklyn, his wife Nicola, and David and Victoria Beckham has largely played out through cryptic social media posts and anonymous “source” quotes. This week, however, Brooklyn appeared to speak out directly.

On Monday, Brooklyn shared a statement on social media saying he had stayed quiet “for years” in an effort to keep family matters private. He alleged that continued press briefings had left him feeling forced to respond.

While David Beckham has so far declined to comment, celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson shared his own views on Instagram Stories.

Anderson, who has previously worked with high-profile celebrities and has said he worked with Nicola during a press tour, made a series of personal remarks about her, describing her as having “bad energy”.

“I’ve worked with her,” he claimed in a video. “Not nice. Not nice. I can say with my full chest, not good energy, bad news bears. And then, yeah, based on how many wedding planners she went through, I think she’s the issue.”

He also questioned the version of events surrounding the wedding dress dispute, noting that Nicola ultimately wore Valentino and suggesting she had been working with the fashion house well before the wedding.

But she’s been working with Valentino for a year on the dress? What do these people consider the eleventh hour?” he wrote alongside a photo of Nicola with the caption, “ruh-ruh, nic nic.”

Anderson went on to express sympathy for David and Victoria Beckham, saying: “I don’t even feel bad saying that because when someone’s just so not nice, it always comes out. You can’t hide that. So, yeah, I do. I feel really bad for [the Beckham family]. I do.”

Neither Brooklyn nor Nicola have responded publicly to Anderson’s comments.

The Tab has reached out to representatives of Brooklyn and Nicola for comment.

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

