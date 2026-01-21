‘Grinding and nuzzling’: More shock details ‘reveal’ how Victoria danced on Brooklyn Beckham

1 hour ago

The Brooklyn Beckham drama is still going in full force, and another guest who was at the wedding has alleged exactly how Victoria was “inappropriately” dancing on her son.

The 26-year-old dropped an explosive statement on Instagram on Monday, saying he never wants to reconcile with his parents and calling them out for loads of things. Brooklyn most shockingly accused his mum of “hijacking” his first dance and dancing on him in front of everyone.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song,” he claimed in the Instagram statement. “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Now, a source has told Page Six that Victoria “nuzzled” into his neck. She has also been accused of allegedly “grinding against him,” as per The Sun.

Victoria “got up on stage and wrapped her arms around Brooklyn” and “nuzzled into his neck,” one guest alleged. “She was dancing with him very inappropriately. She took that moment from Nicola, that is the God’s truth.”

They added: “Nicola ran out crying. The Beckhams’ side of the room was cheering and the Peltz side was quiet. Nicola’s friends were saying ‘You have to go back down.’ Her face was swollen. She finally came down and was sad the entire evening, it was so heartbreaking.”

“It was meant to be the big romantic first dance,” a second wedding guest claimed. “It was pre-determined specifically for Nicola and Brooklyn.”

However, another person at the wedding has told an entirely different story. They claimed to Page Six that it wasn’t a romantic dance at all, it was a “family dance” and there was nothing “inappropriate” about Victoria’s behaviour. This is so messy.

The Tab has reached out to Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham for comment.

Featured image credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock