The Tab

The best places to treat your Mum in Cardiff this Mother’s Day

Seven places in Cardiff to treat your mum, and maybe even yourself!

Elena Borrett | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

If you’d like to treat your Mum this Sunday, Cardiff has a wide range of hidden gems across the city centre and the outskirts. If you’re struggling to decide how to spend your day, we compiled a range of places for the two of you to spend time together this weekend.

Pontcanna

If the weather permits you on Saturday, take a short trip to Pontcanna Market with your mum. Although it’s slightly further away walk than a walk into town, and not on our doorstep like places in Cathays, the market will allow you to spend quality time with her.  The market offers fresh flowers, fruit and veg, and baked goods. Definitely not a place to miss if you’d enjoy a sweet treat, coffee, and a stroll, or even if you need to buy a last minute gift!

Bute Park

A classic, slow walk round Bute Park on Sunday morning might be the best way to start Mother’s Day. Whether you just walk through the Cathays side of the park, or you walk all the way into town through the park, you can’t miss the trip to the Secret Garden Cafe, located in the heart of the park. Treat her to some of their home-baked goods and a drink before you finish your refreshing walk.

Rhostio

Rhostio Coffee Roasters is a very popular coffee shop by day and bar by evening. Having treated your Mum to sweet treats and coffee in the morning, it might be a nice idea to go for a drink or two in Rhostio before heading out for the evening. With many cocktails priced two for £12.50, Rhostio would be a lovely place to take your Mum this Sunday. The weather might even shock you letting the two of you to sit on their rooftop bar, permitting you to see the view of the City Centre.

The Arcades

The Royal Arcade in the city centre is home to the widest range of shops. It is home to more than enough food and drink places, including ‘Fresh’, ‘Uncommon Ground’, and ‘Whocult Coffee + Donuts’. Not only does the arcade cater towards food and drink, but clothing stores, home wear and furniture stores, and even a delicatessen is located there! With so much choice you could spend hours wondering through The Royal Arcade and some of the many others based in Cardiff City Centre.

Restaurants

This weekend, a couple of restaurants have deals on for Mums dining. Specifically Bills and Las Iguanas, both located on Mill Lane in the middle of town. If you decide to dine at Bills, Mums have the choice to roll a dice to win a free desert or a small glass of wine. If you fancy something a little different, Las Iguanas are also offering a free drink. As a nod to their Mexican menu, if you simply state that you’re celebrating Mother’s Day, you’ll receive a free margarita with your meal.

Cardiff Bay

If you’d like to take your Mum a little out of the city centre then the bay is your best bet. Once again, depending on the very unreliable weather in Cardiff this should be carried out with caution. Yet, if the weather is on your side then the bay offers an assortment of activities. If you’re more into culture, then a quick explore of the Senedd (Welsh Parliament) might be right up your street! If not, you could always head towards Tiger Bay for a more relaxed spot of street food before enjoying a pleasant coastal walk.

 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Elena Borrett | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Topshop has officially returned to Cardiff: Here’s exactly where you can find it

The pancake topping your Cardiff University accommodation is giving this year

Main character energy: Which Cathays street romance song matches your life?

Latest

The best places to treat your Mum in Cardiff this Mother’s Day

Elena Borrett

Seven places in Cardiff to treat your mum, and maybe even yourself!

THE RESULTS: Cambridge Tab Bachelor Challenge Top 10 revealed

Nina Stockdale

Who will claim the title of Cambridge’s most eligible suitor?

Fully locked in or totally locked out? What your favourite Phil Rob spot says about you

Erin Selby

You don’t choose your library seat, it chooses you

If you own four out of these nine things, you’re a stereotypical Exeter student

Anya Shankar

Don’t bother denying it x

Women take the spotlight in FORWARDS Festival lineup

Scout Wyatt

Bristol’s beloved August festival promises its most musically diverse lineup to date with all female Saturday’s co-headliners including Little Simz, Self Esteem, Tems and Wet Leg

College sport, cricket, and Sixes in the City: A conversation with the Ashmen

May Thomson

Here’s what the Chad’s-based cricket team said about college sport and Sixes in the City

Your Durham college, your matcha flavour

Charlotte Morgan

From the painfully traditional to the questionably popular, every Durham college has a matcha twin

Russell Group unis ranked by student happiness with their education: How did Durham fare?

May Thomson

Here’s where Durham placed (you may be surprised)

Shamrocks over summatives: Let’s hope the leprechauns can justify that 40% average to your parents

Daisy Barson

Durham students, this is your Paddy’s Day survival guide

angie myron louis theroux netflix manosphere doc

The reason Myron split from his ‘one-way monogamy’ girlfriend Angie after Louis Theroux’s doc

Claudia Cox

He reminded his followers she is 27…

The best places to treat your Mum in Cardiff this Mother’s Day

Elena Borrett

Seven places in Cardiff to treat your mum, and maybe even yourself!

THE RESULTS: Cambridge Tab Bachelor Challenge Top 10 revealed

Nina Stockdale

Who will claim the title of Cambridge’s most eligible suitor?

Fully locked in or totally locked out? What your favourite Phil Rob spot says about you

Erin Selby

You don’t choose your library seat, it chooses you

If you own four out of these nine things, you’re a stereotypical Exeter student

Anya Shankar

Don’t bother denying it x

Women take the spotlight in FORWARDS Festival lineup

Scout Wyatt

Bristol’s beloved August festival promises its most musically diverse lineup to date with all female Saturday’s co-headliners including Little Simz, Self Esteem, Tems and Wet Leg

College sport, cricket, and Sixes in the City: A conversation with the Ashmen

May Thomson

Here’s what the Chad’s-based cricket team said about college sport and Sixes in the City

Your Durham college, your matcha flavour

Charlotte Morgan

From the painfully traditional to the questionably popular, every Durham college has a matcha twin

Russell Group unis ranked by student happiness with their education: How did Durham fare?

May Thomson

Here’s where Durham placed (you may be surprised)

Shamrocks over summatives: Let’s hope the leprechauns can justify that 40% average to your parents

Daisy Barson

Durham students, this is your Paddy’s Day survival guide

angie myron louis theroux netflix manosphere doc

The reason Myron split from his ‘one-way monogamy’ girlfriend Angie after Louis Theroux’s doc

Claudia Cox

He reminded his followers she is 27…