The best places to treat your Mum in Cardiff this Mother’s Day

11 mins ago

If you’d like to treat your Mum this Sunday, Cardiff has a wide range of hidden gems across the city centre and the outskirts. If you’re struggling to decide how to spend your day, we compiled a range of places for the two of you to spend time together this weekend.

Pontcanna

If the weather permits you on Saturday, take a short trip to Pontcanna Market with your mum. Although it’s slightly further away walk than a walk into town, and not on our doorstep like places in Cathays, the market will allow you to spend quality time with her. The market offers fresh flowers, fruit and veg, and baked goods. Definitely not a place to miss if you’d enjoy a sweet treat, coffee, and a stroll, or even if you need to buy a last minute gift!

Bute Park

A classic, slow walk round Bute Park on Sunday morning might be the best way to start Mother’s Day. Whether you just walk through the Cathays side of the park, or you walk all the way into town through the park, you can’t miss the trip to the Secret Garden Cafe, located in the heart of the park. Treat her to some of their home-baked goods and a drink before you finish your refreshing walk.

Rhostio

Rhostio Coffee Roasters is a very popular coffee shop by day and bar by evening. Having treated your Mum to sweet treats and coffee in the morning, it might be a nice idea to go for a drink or two in Rhostio before heading out for the evening. With many cocktails priced two for £12.50, Rhostio would be a lovely place to take your Mum this Sunday. The weather might even shock you letting the two of you to sit on their rooftop bar, permitting you to see the view of the City Centre.

The Arcades

The Royal Arcade in the city centre is home to the widest range of shops. It is home to more than enough food and drink places, including ‘Fresh’, ‘Uncommon Ground’, and ‘Whocult Coffee + Donuts’. Not only does the arcade cater towards food and drink, but clothing stores, home wear and furniture stores, and even a delicatessen is located there! With so much choice you could spend hours wondering through The Royal Arcade and some of the many others based in Cardiff City Centre.

Restaurants

This weekend, a couple of restaurants have deals on for Mums dining. Specifically Bills and Las Iguanas, both located on Mill Lane in the middle of town. If you decide to dine at Bills, Mums have the choice to roll a dice to win a free desert or a small glass of wine. If you fancy something a little different, Las Iguanas are also offering a free drink. As a nod to their Mexican menu, if you simply state that you’re celebrating Mother’s Day, you’ll receive a free margarita with your meal.

Cardiff Bay

If you’d like to take your Mum a little out of the city centre then the bay is your best bet. Once again, depending on the very unreliable weather in Cardiff this should be carried out with caution. Yet, if the weather is on your side then the bay offers an assortment of activities. If you’re more into culture, then a quick explore of the Senedd (Welsh Parliament) might be right up your street! If not, you could always head towards Tiger Bay for a more relaxed spot of street food before enjoying a pleasant coastal walk.

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