Main character energy: Which Cathays street romance song matches your life?

Valentine’s is here and we are all in the romantic mood of listening to romance songs. Whether it is Whitney Houston, Adele, Ed Sheeran or Celine Dion there are so many songs and artists out there that just make our hearts melt. So if you live in Cathays we are going to tell you which romantic songs best match up with the road that you live on.

1. Woodville Road – My Heart Will Go On, Celine Dion

Yes, it can be disgusting with bins, seagulls and crows flying all over the place, but Woodville Road is one of the most sacred streets in Cathays. Just like this Titanic classic we all know and love Woodville Road starts with “The Woody” at the top and ends with Crwys Road at the end. Starting and finishing on a good note – just like the song.

Flora Street – L-O-V-E, Nat King Cole

This street is one of the most perfect but also disliked by some. Being a nice road and right by The Flora which hosts one of the best roast dinners in Cathays makes it one of the best streets along with it being so close to the Students’ Union. Just like in the Parent Trap the song “L-O-V-E” shows how you can start by hating the area but learn to love Flora Street.

Richards Street – Unchained Melody, The Righteous Brothers

Channelling your inner Demi Moore in Ghost “Unchained Melody” is the perfect song for Richards Street. You can dance from The Macintosh all the way down the road in the romantic lighting of the street lamps. The pavements are bumpy but the road is smooth and the great place to stroll with your true love.

Miskin Street – God Only Knows, The Beach Boys

God Only Knows that Miskin Street houses a lot of the rats in Cathays but is one of the best streets to live if you just love Misfits. Being right down the road from a student favourite, free entry club is only of the best perks of living on this road. And if that does not convince you, T&A Kebabs is right there too. So, “love actually is all around”.

Cathays Terrace – At Last, Etta James

Having the Cathays Lidl on your street is a massive flex and living on Cathays Terrace could be one as well. It is a central street in Cathays and you will definitely be saying “At Last” after you have walked down this really long street and made it to Lidl for your cheeky sweet treat on Friday afternoon.

There are so many more romance songs out there that could be linked to the streets in Cathays, so which ones are your favourite and which ones just break your heart?

Featured image via Pinterest and Canva