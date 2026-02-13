Lawyer explains awful reason the Trump-loving dad who killed his daughter won’t face charges

3 hours ago

Last year, 23-year-old Lucy Harrison was tragically killed by her own dad, Kris, just a few hours after they’d argued about Donald Trump.

At an inquest this week, senior coroner Jacqueline Devonis found that “beautiful” and “vibrant” Lucy was killed by the “reckless” actions of her father, who had been drinking consistently throughout the day. He’d offered to show her his gun, at which point the fatal shot was discharged.

“To shoot her through the chest whilst she was standing would have required him to have been pointing the gun at his daughter, without checking for bullets, and pulling the trigger. I find these actions to be reckless,” she said in her report.

Amidst the stories and Kris’ own comments about “fully” accepting “the consequences”, people had one massive question: How did he avoid charges in America when the accident happened in January 2025?

This could be why Kris Harrison didn’t face charges for the death of Lucy

Last year, an American Grand Jury found there was insufficient evidence for criminal proceedings against Kris Harrison for the death of his daughter, Lucy. That’s why the inquest was launched here in the UK.

As for why Kris avoided charges of criminally negligent homicide, Texas-based criminal defence lawyer Lindsay Richards had a few ideas. She argued that the political unrest in America right now, paired with the Donald Trump factor of the accident, meant the Grand Jury failed to prosecute.

“I honestly believe that the fact that he was not indicted and has not had any consequences for doing this is symptomatic of a very conservative county in Texas,” the former prosecutor told the New York Post. “The only thing we can boil this down to is looking at our political climate. A conservative county in Texas, and this was the result.”

She also noted the alcohol factor, because Kris had admitted to drinking white wine throughout the day in question.

“I also think it should be noted… that he had been drinking that day as well. So that’s another element to this that I cannot believe was not considered in his criminal negligence. That’s obvious,” she added, explaining how she’d seen criminally negligent homicide charges for far less.

“I’ve seen cases in Texas where individuals that have been indicted for manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide for running traffic light. So certainly an individual taking a firearm, showing it to his daughter. And had to have been pointing it at her …that doesn’t typically happen.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Facebook