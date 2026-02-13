The Tab

Tumbler Ridge shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar played ‘mass shooting’ Roblox game before attack

The 18-year-old attacker has been named

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

On February 10th, multiple students were killed in an incident at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in Canada. The named Tumbler Ridge suspect, Jesse Van Rootselaar, has now been linked to an alleged Roblox account, which played a dark killing game.

Tumbler Ridge, a small town in British Columbia, experienced a rare mass shooting earlier this week. The massacre took place at Tumbler Ridge secondary school, taking the lives of nine people – six students, two members of the community, including an adult and a child, and Jesse Van Rootselaar herself.

Many details around the alleged shooter have since emerged. One detail includes a Roblox account linked to the now deceased attacker, matched by the New York Times. This account played a game, where players can simulate carrying out a mass shooting in a shopping mall. According to a statement provided to the Times by Roblox, the game had only been visited seven times.

“We have removed the user account connected to this horrifying incident as well as any content associated with the suspect,” the Roblox spokesperson said in a statement.

Other details uncovered about the alleged perpetrator include a YouTube channel focused on rifles and arms, which Jesse’s mum shouted out on her Facebook account in 2023. Jesse used male pronouns at the time, but has since transitioned.

via Facebook

“Check out my oldest son Jesse Strang YouTube Channel,” the mother said. “He posts about hunting, self-reliance, guns and stuff he likes to do.”

Tumbler Ridge’s population as of 2021 was under 3,000, so this incident has affected many lives in the small town.

Since the shooting, all victims have been identified. At the secondary school, Abel Mwansa, Zoey Benoit and Kylie Smith, aged 12, Ezekiel Schofield, aged 13 and Emmett Jacobs, aged 11, were all killed. Jennifer Jacobs, the mother of the alleged shooter, was killed at her home. Police currently believe Jesse took her own life after the massacre.

