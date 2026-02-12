The Tab

Student receives photos of ‘bloody’ pupils after Canadian school massacre leaves nine dead

He was hiding in a classroom nearby

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

A rare school shooting, described as a “massacre” has left nine Canadian high school students dead, and one witness described the terrifying moment he received violent photos from the next classroom.

On the 10th February, a mass shooting took place at a secondary school in the small town of Tumblr Ridge in British Columbia. The shooting took the lives of nine students, including 12-year-old Kylie Smith. The incident has rocked the small town, which had a population of fewer than 3,000 as of the 2021 census.

via Canva

Darian Quist, a 15-year-old student at Tumbler Ridge secondary school, was in class when the shooting took place. In a statement shared on CBC Radio, he detailed the horrific moment he realised there was an attack. According to Darian, he heard the sound of a warning alarm, and students were instructed to shut the classroom doors.

“We got tables and barricaded the doors,” he said.

While sheltering from the shooting, Darian claimed he started receiving photos from other students in the affected classroom that revealed the true horror of what was happening close to him.

“They were disturbing, showing blood and things like that,” he said. “I think that’s when it all really set in. I was definitely pretty scared, I was wondering if we were formulating an escape plan, if anyone did come up to the door, we were gonna run outside of the garage door and out of the back towards the visitor centre.”

via CBC

Darian was interviewed with his mum, who was understandably relieved when he came home safe and sound after the incident.

“I gave him a very big hug, and he’s not going to be out of my sight for a while now,” she said.

Darryl Krakowka, the mayor of Tumbler Ridge, has spoken out about how the incident has impacted the little community.

“I will know every victim. I’ve been here 19 years, and we’re a small community,” he said in an interview with CBC.

“I don’t call them residents. I call them family.”

Featured image via CBC/Canva

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

LUSU elections: What do they actually mean and how they could effect you

Emma Netscher

LUSU have announced the election for Students’ Union Full Time Officer posts for 2026/27, so here’s a breakdown of what that actually means

bridgerton spicy scenes

An overly thought-out ranking of Bridgerton’s most swoon-worthy spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

Those Bridgerton boys do love a tree

‘Are we well?’: Love Island’s Amber Gill calls Belle a ‘hypocrite’ in fiery TikTok vid

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She did not hold back

Love Is Blind’s Steven sues woman after sexual assault accusations, here’s what both claim

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Steven has denied everything

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

These resurfaced clips of Hudson and Connor before Heated Rivalry answer lingering questions

Kieran Galpin

They’ve been queening out since day one

University of Nottingham awarded £2 million for the construction of an MRI facility

Eloise O'Neill

The facility will make advancements in understanding neurodegenerative diseases

Expert reveals why it’s raining so much, and yes, our winter is basically stuck on loop

Hebe Hancock

Give me a BREAK

Zayn admits he ‘spoke to other women’ during Gigi Hadid and Perrie Edwards relationships

Ellissa Bain

This is SO much worse than saying he never loved Gigi

Lancaster University ECOChallenge 2026: Here’s everything you need to know

Zoe Lavender

Featuring an award-winning climate activist speaker and a competition to win prizes

‘Weaponise the Sharpie’: Five tips for surviving Lancaster University housing hell

Amy Laird

Are some of your housemates scumbags? Here’s how you can preserve your sanity

