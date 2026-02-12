Student receives photos of ‘bloody’ pupils after Canadian school massacre leaves nine dead

3 hours ago

A rare school shooting, described as a “massacre” has left nine Canadian high school students dead, and one witness described the terrifying moment he received violent photos from the next classroom.

On the 10th February, a mass shooting took place at a secondary school in the small town of Tumblr Ridge in British Columbia. The shooting took the lives of nine students, including 12-year-old Kylie Smith. The incident has rocked the small town, which had a population of fewer than 3,000 as of the 2021 census.

Darian Quist, a 15-year-old student at Tumbler Ridge secondary school, was in class when the shooting took place. In a statement shared on CBC Radio, he detailed the horrific moment he realised there was an attack. According to Darian, he heard the sound of a warning alarm, and students were instructed to shut the classroom doors.

“We got tables and barricaded the doors,” he said.

While sheltering from the shooting, Darian claimed he started receiving photos from other students in the affected classroom that revealed the true horror of what was happening close to him.

“They were disturbing, showing blood and things like that,” he said. “I think that’s when it all really set in. I was definitely pretty scared, I was wondering if we were formulating an escape plan, if anyone did come up to the door, we were gonna run outside of the garage door and out of the back towards the visitor centre.”

Darian was interviewed with his mum, who was understandably relieved when he came home safe and sound after the incident.

“I gave him a very big hug, and he’s not going to be out of my sight for a while now,” she said.

Darryl Krakowka, the mayor of Tumbler Ridge, has spoken out about how the incident has impacted the little community.

“I will know every victim. I’ve been here 19 years, and we’re a small community,” he said in an interview with CBC.

“I don’t call them residents. I call them family.”

Featured image via CBC/Canva