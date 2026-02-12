Lucy Letby murdered one of my twins, and what she did after still haunts me

‘It has changed the course of our life forever’

3 hours ago

The parents of twin boys targeted by serial killer nurse Lucy Letby have described her as a “hateful human being” who has taken “absolutely everything” from their family, in a heartbreaking interview with BBC Panorama.

To protect their identities, the twins are known as Baby E and Baby F. Letby murdered Baby E and attempted to kill his brother just one day later while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital. She was later convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more between 2015 and 2016.

“We were told we’d never have children”

After years of failed IVF attempts, the twins’ mother discovered she was pregnant on Valentine’s Day in 2015, news she described as life-changing after being told she might never have children.

The babies were born prematurely that summer and placed in the neonatal unit. Despite needing specialist care, their father remembers overwhelming joy at becoming a parent, describing “sheer elation and happiness” unlike anything he had felt before, or since.

Although the hospital was not their nearest, it was where space was available when the twins arrived.

The night everything changed

While recovering from a Caesarean section, the mother regularly visited the neonatal unit to bring breast milk. One evening, she approached her sons’ room and heard an intense scream she says she has “never heard anything like”.

Inside, she found Baby E crying with blood around his mouth. Lucy Letby was the only other person present.

The nurse told her the baby’s feeding tube had likely irritated his throat and reassured her a doctor had been called. Trusting the experienced nurse’s calm manner, the mother returned to her ward after being told not to worry.

Later, Baby E’s condition deteriorated dramatically. The parents watched through glass as medics attempted to resuscitate him. Eventually, they were told nothing more could be done.

“He died in our arms,” the mother recalled. At the time, doctors believed his death was linked to a bowel condition and prematurity, and no post-mortem examination was carried out.

Disturbing memories revisited

Following the baby’s death, Letby bathed him and dressed him in a little woollen gown, before giving him back to the parents to hold for a little bit longer.

Letby also presented the parents with a memory box containing a lock of hair, handprints and photographs, some taken without their knowledge. The gesture initially seemed comforting, but later became deeply unsettling.

The nurse also showed the parents a photo of Baby F “rolling over” to hug his twin’s teddy, something the parents later realised newborn babies are physically unable to do.

Medical experts would later conclude Baby E died from internal bleeding and an air embolism, deliberate acts for which Letby was convicted.

A second attack just 24 hours later

Within a day of losing one child, the parents faced another nightmare when Baby F suddenly deteriorated. He survived after emergency treatment, and doctors initially believed he had an infection.

Two years later, the family learned his intravenous feed had been deliberately poisoned with insulin. Now seven years old, he lives with severe learning difficulties and complex medical needs.

“There’s a consequence,” his mother said. “And he’s living with it.”

The betrayal that still haunts them

The parents said they were shocked when Letby was first arrested in 2018. They had trusted her and shared personal details of their IVF journey with neonatal staff.

In court, they learned Letby had repeatedly searched for them on Facebook, including on Christmas Day.

“What she’s done has changed the course of our life forever,” the mother said. “She should never be released.”

