Winter Olympian ‘mocks’ teammate on TV after stealing her credit card and spending thousands

3 hours ago

A French biathlete has sparked major debate after winning Olympic gold less than four months after receiving a suspended jail sentence for stealing from a teammate.

Julia Simon crossed the line first in the 15km event and celebrated with a finger-to-lips gesture, a moment that quickly drew attention given the controversy surrounding her recent court case. The victory came only weeks after she was handed a three-month suspended prison sentence for credit-card fraud and theft totalling around €2,000.

The 10-time world champion pleaded guilty to repeatedly using the bank card of fellow French biathlete Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, as well as that of a team staff member, to make online purchases between 2021 and 2022. She appeared before a court in Albertville and claimed she did not remember carrying out the transactions, despite photos of the card being found on her phone. “I can’t explain it,” she told the court. “I don’t remember doing it. I can’t make sense of it.”

Alongside the suspended sentence, she was fined €15,000. The French Ski Federation also imposed a six-month ban, but with five months suspended, allowing her to remain eligible for Olympic selection.

Meanwhile, the teammate at the centre of the case finished back in 80th place in the same race, more than eight minutes behind.

After her gold medal performance, the athlete addressed her controversial celebration. “I put my finger to my mouth — it was for one person and they know who because we had a talk,” she said. “But I won’t tell any more about it. It’s over.”

Speaking to Eurosport after the race, she pushed back against criticism and called for privacy. “I’d like to be left alone, honestly, because I read some things last night that weren’t pleasant,” she said. “I proved I belong here today… I don’t have anything left to prove to anyone.”

She added that the team had moved on from the incident: “We’ve talked things through. Now we’re here to win medals. Today, it’s come full circle. This is one of the best sporting days of my life… I feel like I’m on cloud nine.”

Her victory has reignited debate online, with some praising her sporting comeback and others questioning whether she should have been eligible to compete so soon after her conviction.

Featured image credit: Federico Manoni/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock