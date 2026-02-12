The Tab

Winter Olympian ‘mocks’ teammate on TV after stealing her credit card and spending thousands

She celebrated with a gesture

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

A French biathlete has sparked major debate after winning Olympic gold less than four months after receiving a suspended jail sentence for stealing from a teammate.

Julia Simon crossed the line first in the 15km event and celebrated with a finger-to-lips gesture, a moment that quickly drew attention given the controversy surrounding her recent court case. The victory came only weeks after she was handed a three-month suspended prison sentence for credit-card fraud and theft totalling around €2,000.

Federico Manoni/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The 10-time world champion pleaded guilty to repeatedly using the bank card of fellow French biathlete Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, as well as that of a team staff member, to make online purchases between 2021 and 2022. She appeared before a court in Albertville and claimed she did not remember carrying out the transactions, despite photos of the card being found on her phone. “I can’t explain it,” she told the court. “I don’t remember doing it. I can’t make sense of it.”

Alongside the suspended sentence, she was fined €15,000. The French Ski Federation also imposed a six-month ban, but with five months suspended, allowing her to remain eligible for Olympic selection.

Meanwhile, the teammate at the centre of the case finished back in 80th place in the same race, more than eight minutes behind.

After her gold medal performance, the athlete addressed her controversial celebration. “I put my finger to my mouth — it was for one person and they know who because we had a talk,” she said. “But I won’t tell any more about it. It’s over.”

Federico Manoni/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Most Read

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

Speaking to Eurosport after the race, she pushed back against criticism and called for privacy. “I’d like to be left alone, honestly, because I read some things last night that weren’t pleasant,” she said. “I proved I belong here today… I don’t have anything left to prove to anyone.”

She added that the team had moved on from the incident: “We’ve talked things through. Now we’re here to win medals. Today, it’s come full circle. This is one of the best sporting days of my life… I feel like I’m on cloud nine.”

Her victory has reignited debate online, with some praising her sporting comeback and others questioning whether she should have been eligible to compete so soon after her conviction.

Featured image credit: Federico Manoni/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

More on: News Sport Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

There’s only one Winter Olympics sport women can’t compete in, and the reason is shocking

Olympian who admitted to cheating on live TV reveals why he did it, and his ‘deep’ regret

Wait, the Winter Olympics medals are literally falling apart hours after athletes win them

Latest

LUSU elections: What do they actually mean and how they could effect you

Emma Netscher

LUSU have announced the election for Students’ Union Full Time Officer posts for 2026/27, so here’s a breakdown of what that actually means

bridgerton spicy scenes

An overly thought-out ranking of Bridgerton’s most swoon-worthy spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

Those Bridgerton boys do love a tree

‘Are we well?’: Love Island’s Amber Gill calls Belle a ‘hypocrite’ in fiery TikTok vid

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She did not hold back

Love Is Blind’s Steven sues woman after sexual assault accusations, here’s what both claim

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Steven has denied everything

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

These resurfaced clips of Hudson and Connor before Heated Rivalry answer lingering questions

Kieran Galpin

They’ve been queening out since day one

University of Nottingham awarded £2 million for the construction of an MRI facility

Eloise O'Neill

The facility will make advancements in understanding neurodegenerative diseases

Expert reveals why it’s raining so much, and yes, our winter is basically stuck on loop

Hebe Hancock

Give me a BREAK

Zayn admits he ‘spoke to other women’ during Gigi Hadid and Perrie Edwards relationships

Ellissa Bain

This is SO much worse than saying he never loved Gigi

Lancaster University ECOChallenge 2026: Here’s everything you need to know

Zoe Lavender

Featuring an award-winning climate activist speaker and a competition to win prizes

‘Weaponise the Sharpie’: Five tips for surviving Lancaster University housing hell

Amy Laird

Are some of your housemates scumbags? Here’s how you can preserve your sanity

LUSU elections: What do they actually mean and how they could effect you

Emma Netscher

LUSU have announced the election for Students’ Union Full Time Officer posts for 2026/27, so here’s a breakdown of what that actually means

bridgerton spicy scenes

An overly thought-out ranking of Bridgerton’s most swoon-worthy spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

Those Bridgerton boys do love a tree

‘Are we well?’: Love Island’s Amber Gill calls Belle a ‘hypocrite’ in fiery TikTok vid

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She did not hold back

Love Is Blind’s Steven sues woman after sexual assault accusations, here’s what both claim

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Steven has denied everything

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

These resurfaced clips of Hudson and Connor before Heated Rivalry answer lingering questions

Kieran Galpin

They’ve been queening out since day one

University of Nottingham awarded £2 million for the construction of an MRI facility

Eloise O'Neill

The facility will make advancements in understanding neurodegenerative diseases

Expert reveals why it’s raining so much, and yes, our winter is basically stuck on loop

Hebe Hancock

Give me a BREAK

Zayn admits he ‘spoke to other women’ during Gigi Hadid and Perrie Edwards relationships

Ellissa Bain

This is SO much worse than saying he never loved Gigi

Lancaster University ECOChallenge 2026: Here’s everything you need to know

Zoe Lavender

Featuring an award-winning climate activist speaker and a competition to win prizes

‘Weaponise the Sharpie’: Five tips for surviving Lancaster University housing hell

Amy Laird

Are some of your housemates scumbags? Here’s how you can preserve your sanity