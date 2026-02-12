The Tab

There’s only one Winter Olympics sport women can’t compete in, and the reason is shocking

It’s 2026!

Ellissa Bain | News

The Winter Olympics are well underway in Milan and people are fuming after discovering there’s one sport women aren’t allowed to compete in.

We’re in the grand old year of 2026 and there’s STILL no women’s event for Nordic Combined, that crazy sport where they ski down a big hill and fly through the air in a wild death jump. The one you used to play on Wii Sports.

Since the Winter Olympics began, women have never been allowed to do Nordic Combined. The reason? Apparently, there’s not enough interest in it. That’s a pretty rubbish reason, considering the Olympics claims gender equality is a “fundamental principle” of the games. Even if there isn’t enough interest and they can only run one event, why do men get priority over women?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) told The Tab: “There have been many challenges in Nordic Combined with regard to international representation, particularly outside Europe and popularity, at the last three editions of the Olympic Winter Games. This is demonstrated by the fact that, at the last three editions, the 27 medals available in Nordic Combined were won by athletes from only 4 NOCs. In addition, Nordic Combined had by far the lowest audience numbers during those Games.”

They claimed Nordic combined had “by far the lowest audience numbers of any discipline”over the last three Winter Olympic Games cycles.

However, the IOC said the sport will undergo a “full evaluation” after the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, after which they will “make a decision on the inclusion of Nordic Combined for men and women in the programme of the Olympic Winter Games French Alps 2030”.

The Olympic committee told The Tab the future inclusion of women in Nordic Combined depends on a few different factors, including more athletes competing in the World Cup circuit and at the World Championships and an increase in “overall popularity” of the sport across broadcast, digital, general public interest and press.

So, we could finally see women able to compete in Nordic combined for the first time ever at the next Winter Olympics.

Featured image credit: JURE MAKOVEC/EPA/Shutterstock

It’s the longest Love Island All Stars ever, so here’s when the 2026 series actually ends

Hayley Soen

Can you stick it out with the fights for this long?

“Grassroots Means Small”: Club395 founder’s visa rejection puts grassroots venue at risk

Harry Gillingham

A Bristol arts organiser may have to leave the country after their Global Talent Visa was rejected. MP Carla Denyer has now urged the Home Office to rethink criteria she says fail to reflect “the reality of grassroots culture”

The ultimate Warwick University student Valentine’s gift guide (extreme budget edition)

Samah Tabba

Because love is temporary, but a £4.35 Co-op meal deal is forever

love island all stars lucinda friendships feuds

A comprehensive guide to all Lucinda’s friendship feuds with Islanders on All Stars

Claudia Cox

She was besties with Jessy… for two months

Single in Brum: A love letter to doing things alone

Angelique Ritter

No more doomscrolling, okay?

Langar on Campus: Cardiff University Sikh society holds community kitchen at Student’s Union

Hawra Ghor

The Sikh Society came together to host over 650 students to provide free meals.

Valentine’s in Durham: Here are Durham’s most romantic spots

Angela Martinez-Villanueva

Last-minute ideas for couples and friends looking to celebrate in Durham

A brown girl with a scarf: My experience being a Muslim girl in Durham

Samara Patel

Samara explores the realities of her minority identity in Durham

Love Island All Stars 2026 least compatible star signs

A deep dive into the least compatible Love Island All Stars 2026 couples, based on star signs

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are literally written in the stars

Lucy Letby murdered one of my twins, and what she did after still haunts me

Hebe Hancock

‘It has changed the course of our life forever’

