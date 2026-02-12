The Tab

Langar on Campus: Cardiff University Sikh society holds community kitchen at Student’s Union

The Sikh Society came together to host over 650 students to provide free meals.

Hawra Ghor | News

Cardiff University’s Sikh society has come together this week to do Langar on Campus at the Student’s Union’s Y Plas.

Starting in September the society began planning the Langar to take place on the 10th February 2026. At 5am, the morning of the event, members came together to cook the strictly vegetarian food from the Gurdwara to then serve at the Student’s Union between 11am-3pm in the day.

After speaking to both Co-Presidents, Inder and Nishan, we found out that Langar is a “community kitchen founded by Sikhism’s first Guru”, Guru Nanak. It is a part of Sikh’s sewa (self-service) and means ‘free kitchen for all’. Since 2004, starting in Birmingham, various university Sikh societies have done Langar to involve people in the community and teach people at university about the sacred event.

Langar is a vegetarian kitchen meant to bring equality and sewa (selfless service) among the community. Many people from both the committee and the society itself volunteered to help with the event whether it was setting up, helping serve food or guiding you through the Langar. This year around 650-700 people were expected to attend the Langar in the Y Plas, similar to last years turnout according to Inder.

When walking in you were asked to remove your shoes and sanitise your hands to then wear a rumaal when entering the Langar on Campus. Banners were also up to educate people about Sikhism.

The food that was then served by volunteers included, Daal, Roti, Paneer, Jalebi and a fried Samosa and you were able to sit on the floor and eat in the Langar. The food was enjoyed by many students, not just from the Sikh community, who wanted to learn about the culture and religion.

As Co-President Nishan Johan said: “Langar on Campus is a good step in teaching people what Sikhism is as many in Cardiff do not know, and it is a nice first impression.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook

Hawra Ghor | News

Read Next

Cardiff University staff member dies after falling five floors from a university building

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Get out of your slump! The ultimate guide to surviving semester two at Cardiff University

Latest

University of Warwick vice-chancellor receives £4,000 pay rise despite mass job cuts

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The university has introduced a cost-cutting scheme that encourages employees to resign

It’s the longest Love Island All Stars ever, so here’s when the 2026 series actually ends

Hayley Soen

Can you stick it out with the fights for this long?

“Grassroots Means Small”: Club395 founder’s visa rejection puts grassroots venue at risk

Harry Gillingham

A Bristol arts organiser may have to leave the country after their Global Talent Visa was rejected. MP Carla Denyer has now urged the Home Office to rethink criteria she says fail to reflect “the reality of grassroots culture”

The ultimate Warwick University student Valentine’s gift guide (extreme budget edition)

Samah Tabba

Because love is temporary, but a £4.35 Co-op meal deal is forever

love island all stars lucinda friendships feuds

A comprehensive guide to all Lucinda’s friendship feuds with Islanders on All Stars

Claudia Cox

She was besties with Jessy… for two months

Single in Brum: A love letter to doing things alone

Angelique Ritter

No more doomscrolling, okay?

Langar on Campus: Cardiff University Sikh society holds community kitchen at Student’s Union

Hawra Ghor

The Sikh Society came together to host over 650 students to provide free meals.

Valentine’s in Durham: Here are Durham’s most romantic spots

Angela Martinez-Villanueva

Last-minute ideas for couples and friends looking to celebrate in Durham

A brown girl with a scarf: My experience being a Muslim girl in Durham

Samara Patel

Samara explores the realities of her minority identity in Durham

Love Island All Stars 2026 least compatible star signs

A deep dive into the least compatible Love Island All Stars 2026 couples, based on star signs

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are literally written in the stars

University of Warwick vice-chancellor receives £4,000 pay rise despite mass job cuts

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The university has introduced a cost-cutting scheme that encourages employees to resign

It’s the longest Love Island All Stars ever, so here’s when the 2026 series actually ends

Hayley Soen

Can you stick it out with the fights for this long?

“Grassroots Means Small”: Club395 founder’s visa rejection puts grassroots venue at risk

Harry Gillingham

A Bristol arts organiser may have to leave the country after their Global Talent Visa was rejected. MP Carla Denyer has now urged the Home Office to rethink criteria she says fail to reflect “the reality of grassroots culture”

The ultimate Warwick University student Valentine’s gift guide (extreme budget edition)

Samah Tabba

Because love is temporary, but a £4.35 Co-op meal deal is forever

love island all stars lucinda friendships feuds

A comprehensive guide to all Lucinda’s friendship feuds with Islanders on All Stars

Claudia Cox

She was besties with Jessy… for two months

Single in Brum: A love letter to doing things alone

Angelique Ritter

No more doomscrolling, okay?

Langar on Campus: Cardiff University Sikh society holds community kitchen at Student’s Union

Hawra Ghor

The Sikh Society came together to host over 650 students to provide free meals.

Valentine’s in Durham: Here are Durham’s most romantic spots

Angela Martinez-Villanueva

Last-minute ideas for couples and friends looking to celebrate in Durham

A brown girl with a scarf: My experience being a Muslim girl in Durham

Samara Patel

Samara explores the realities of her minority identity in Durham

Love Island All Stars 2026 least compatible star signs

A deep dive into the least compatible Love Island All Stars 2026 couples, based on star signs

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are literally written in the stars