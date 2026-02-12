Langar on Campus: Cardiff University Sikh society holds community kitchen at Student’s Union

2 hours ago

Cardiff University’s Sikh society has come together this week to do Langar on Campus at the Student’s Union’s Y Plas.

Starting in September the society began planning the Langar to take place on the 10th February 2026. At 5am, the morning of the event, members came together to cook the strictly vegetarian food from the Gurdwara to then serve at the Student’s Union between 11am-3pm in the day.

After speaking to both Co-Presidents, Inder and Nishan, we found out that Langar is a “community kitchen founded by Sikhism’s first Guru”, Guru Nanak. It is a part of Sikh’s sewa (self-service) and means ‘free kitchen for all’. Since 2004, starting in Birmingham, various university Sikh societies have done Langar to involve people in the community and teach people at university about the sacred event.

Langar is a vegetarian kitchen meant to bring equality and sewa (selfless service) among the community. Many people from both the committee and the society itself volunteered to help with the event whether it was setting up, helping serve food or guiding you through the Langar. This year around 650-700 people were expected to attend the Langar in the Y Plas, similar to last years turnout according to Inder.

When walking in you were asked to remove your shoes and sanitise your hands to then wear a rumaal when entering the Langar on Campus. Banners were also up to educate people about Sikhism.

The food that was then served by volunteers included, Daal, Roti, Paneer, Jalebi and a fried Samosa and you were able to sit on the floor and eat in the Langar. The food was enjoyed by many students, not just from the Sikh community, who wanted to learn about the culture and religion.

As Co-President Nishan Johan said: “Langar on Campus is a good step in teaching people what Sikhism is as many in Cardiff do not know, and it is a nice first impression.”

