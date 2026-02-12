Valentine’s in Durham: Here are Durham’s most romantic spots

2 hours ago

This Saturday, Durham will be full of couples holding hands, celebrating their love and one another. If you need some ideas for a nice date with your partner for Valentine’s other than just dinner, or even just to have some future plans, here are a variety of spots worthy of attention.

Love is in the air: Some outdoor locations to enjoy together

Right after exam season, with everyone crammed in the library spending their whole days studying, stressing and sleeping, spending a good time outside can be the perfect plan. I am aware that, with how much it has been raining since the term started, many will probably not find this to be very appealing; however, the weather has decided to give the lovebirds a break from the rain and shine some light on such a special occasion.

1. The Racecourse

A calm trail by the river with benches along the way to sit down and admire the nature around you doesn’t sound too bad. This place provides a nice break from the hectic life of a uni student, with long routes to clear your mind, enjoy the moment with your companion, and have a romantic walk. On top of that, the bandstand is the perfect spot to have a more intimate moment with your partner amidst the date. Why not bring a coffee from one of the cafeterias from town to have something to warm the hand that isn’t holding your date’s?

2. Riverwalk lookout

If you are looking for a more secluded area that will provide privacy during your outdoor date, I would encourage you to check out this spot by the river. By Prebends Bridge, if one takes the Quarryheads Lane’s side bank and keeps walking towards the Billy B, eventually you will reach this beautiful lookout. It is a nice corner surrounded by nature with benches to take a seat and just enjoy the moment with your loved one.

3. Wharton Park

Staying on theme, this park has a beautiful lookout of the whole of Durham, right by the train station. Would I recommend going exclusively there for a date? Probably not. Would I suggest taking a moment if you are around town to go up to the lookout and just admire the views with your partner? Most definitely. Given its location, it can be a nice surprise to bring someone who hasn’t been there before if it is on your way to your dinner together or just because.

Something to warm your hearts: Cafes to start the day together

If you are more into cozy dates over a coffee, you won’t have any problem finding a nice spot around Durham. Here are some of my favourite places that aren’t as full of students as others.

1. The Pancake Cafe

Given its size and the decoration, it feels like entering a little cabin in the forest where magical creatures would be having a nice coffee with you. It is a very unique place in Durham, which already makes it very appealing for a romantic date, but what really ties it all together are their pancakes. While any other place in town will serve thick, fluffy pancakes with many toppings, The Pancake Cafe differs from this. It will be up to the readers if they want to see what I am talking about, I won’t spoil the surprise.

2. Vennels Cafe

This one is a more popular place in town, but it is undeniably good. Most students will already know this place, so I won’t really go into detail about how it looks like; still, it is worth taking into consideration. I think this would be a nice spot because, apart from having amazing food and cakes, it has a bunch of quiet areas that can be perfect for a nice date. Just the path to get there, walking through very narrow alleys, makes it a bit more memorable among all the other cafes.

3. Flat White Cafe

We all know Flat White Kitchen has an insanely long line every day, so try checking out their other spot. This location, right underneath Osbournes, is significantly smaller, however, that just makes it even more appealing. They have both a very nice inside and outside area where you can find multiple seats, and they have pretty good cakes and coffees. My first date in Durham was there, so it has a special place in my heart. Maybe it will be someone else’s in the future…

These are just some places you could take your partner to before the classic romantic dinner on the 14th. What matters is to spend a nice time with the person you love, whether it is going for a walk, having a nice coffee together, staying home doing some crafts, or going to a fancy restaurant. Valentine’s Day exists to celebrate love, so make sure you tell your partner, your friends, or whoever you want that you love them. In times like this, spreading love is always helpful.

