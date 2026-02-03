The Tab

6 Durham restaurants you need to try this Valentine’s Day

One for the 72 per cent club x

May Thomson | Guides

Hello love birds! ‘Tis the season where half of us are miserable because we are single and the other half of us are frantically trying to make dinner reservations anywhere in Durham for the 14th. Whatever boat you’re in, here are our recommendations for romantic meal spots that you can either 1. book for Valentine’s Day (yay!) or 2. save for when things are looking up…

Without further ado…

Zen

Zen is a truly wonderful spot. It’s conveniently located for all the Elvet and Gilesgate girlies and the food is absolutely incredible… The cocktails are also unbelievable. Essentially, it’s the perfect place for a romantic occasion (if you can manage to get a reservation…).

Turtle Bay

I am convinced there is no bigger fan of the Turtle Bay bottomless brunch than me. A huge range of cocktails, good food, and a generous window for unlimited drinking? It’s incredible. And a perfect date idea. However, Turtle Bay is also great for a cosy date night, with plenty of sharing plates and great deals on cocktails.

Veeno

Veeno is such an underrated spot. All of their wines come straight from a family vineyard in Sicily and the restaurant is run by a lovely couple. Plus, they serve unbelievable, authentic Italian food. If you’re looking for a new spot for your Valentine’s Date, this could definitely be the one…

ASK Italian

Because Walkergate NEVER fails me. ASK has a great romantic vibe, lovely food, and is fairly affordable. Plus, word on the street is that you can get free garlic bread in February…

The fact that The Bishops’ Mill is less than 30 seconds away has nothing to do with it by the way (it does – and the most romantic Spoons drink is definitely the peach blush spritz…).

Rio Brazilian Steakhouse

I’ll admit that I’ve actually never been here, but that’s sort of the point… I WANT to go here. The reviews are absolutely amazing and I am a fiend for a good steak. If anyone wants to make plans, let me know because I need an excuse to spend all my money on steak 😉

The Rabbit Hole

Absolutely sensational. Possibly my favourite restaurant in all of Durham (though there are certainly some brilliant contenders). The Rabbit Hole is beautiful, atmospheric, and serves absolutely sensational food. Plus, you have to knock which is pretty cool. A perfect place for a Valentine’s Day date or an anniversary.

