Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Josephine White | Guides

Everyone loves The Durham Tab, and with the start of a new term, there’s a whole new excuse to get involved. Whether you’re a STEM student who hasn’t written an extended piece of writing since secondary school, or a humanities student looking to expand your skills – The Durham Tab is for you.

Tab alumni, writers who started their career writing in university, have gone on to work at the BBC, The Telegraph, Vogue and so many others. Even if you don’t aspire to work in journalism, The Durham Tab can add to your job prospects (and we also host very fun socials).

How to get involved

The most important tasks you can do right now: Follow The Durham Tab’s social media and join The Durham Tab writers’ group on Messenger. You can join the group chat by just messaging us on Instagram.

If you’re already in the writers’ group chat, then stay vigilant for our fortnightly commission releases. Normally there are around 10 article titles that you can claim and submit simply by sending a message in the chat.

If you have your own idea, a scoop, or a TikTok you’d like to submit to us, feel free to message us on Instagram or Messenger and we can support you with that too.

What we need

We have documents saved in the chat that can help you with style and give you extra info about the Tab’s journalistic practice (but don’t worry about that too much since that’s also what editors are for). But essentially, you can write anything for us if it’s related to Durham in some way. If you don’t want to write, but you’ve got some useful Durham gossip, feel free to share that too!

So happy writing! We’re looking forward to reading your submissions x

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook. 

