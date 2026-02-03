The easiest and hardest Oxbridge colleges to worm your way into in 2026, by offer rate
I wouldn’t pick a college with a deer park
The University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford have a dazzling array of colleges. You could pick one based on how nice it looks… or you could pour over the admissions statistics and strategise accordingly. Even in 2026, the Oxbridge colleges have wildly different offer rates.
Although you may have heard differently, the official line of the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford is that every college is just as easy or as hard to get into. The “pooling system” means clever students who apply to oversubscribed colleges should still get a place at a different college.
If you apply to a college with a low offer rate, though, you’re less likely get into your first-choice college. Students who make an open offer often wind up at colleges with very high offer rates, which nobody else wants to go to.
The absolute easiest Oxbridge college for undergrads to get into is St Edmund’s at Cambridge. A whopping 42.2 per cent of applicants got offers in 2025. Fewer people may be applying to Eddie’s as it’s only for students aged 21 or older. The hardest Oxbridge colleges to get an offer from are Worcester and Magdalen at Oxford. Perhaps all these applicants are desperate to study by Magdalen’s gorgeous deer park?
These stats all refer to undergrads from the 2025 admissions cycle. These are the students who at currently freshers, or are on a gap year and will start uni in October 2026.
So, here is an up-to-date ranking of all the Oxbridge colleges by offer rate, from the hardest to the easiest to get into:
59. Worcester, Oxford – 9.1 per cent
58. Magdalen, Oxford – 10.3 per cent
57. Balliol, Oxford – 11.9 per cent
56. Braenose, Oxford – 12.0 per cent
Most Read
55. New, Oxford – 13.1 per cent
54. Keble, Oxford – 13.2 per cent
53. St John’s, Oxford – 13.3 per cent
52. Trinity, Oxford – 13.8 per cent
51. Merton, Oxford – 14.7 per cent
50. Christ Church, Oxford – 15.1 per cent
49. Jesus, Cambridge – 15.5 per cent
48. The Queen’s, Oxford – 16.5 per cent
47. Wolfson, Cambridge – 17.1 per cent
=45. Emmanuel, Cambridge – 17.2 per cent
=45. Lincoln, Oxford – 17.2 per cent
44. Pembroke, Cambridge – 17.3 per cent
43. Clare, Cambridge – 17.5 per cent
=41. Downing, Cambridge – 17.6 per cent
=41. Exeter, Oxford – 17.6 per cent
40. St John’s, Cambridge – 17.8 per cent
39. University, Oxford – 17.9 per cent
38. Hertford, Oxford – 18.3 per cent
37. Jesus, Oxford – 18.9 per cent
36. Gonville and Caius, Cambridge – 19.1 per cent
=34. King’s, Cambridge – 19.2 per cent
=34. Trinity, Cambridge – 19.2 per cent
33. Pembroke, Oxford – 19.3 per cent
32. Mansfield, Oxford – 20.0 per cent
=30. St Catherine’s, Oxford – 20.1 per cent
=30. St Hugh’s, Oxford – 20.1 per cent
29. St Edmund Hall, Oxford – 20.3 per cent
=27. Somerville, Oxford – 20.4 per cent
=27. St Peter’s, Oxford – 20.4 per cent
=25. Lady Margaret Hall – 21.0 per cent
=25. Selwyn, Cambridge – 21.0 per cent
24. Christ’s, Cambridge – 21.1 per cent
23. Corpus Christi, Oxford – 21.2 per cent
22. Magdalene, Cambridge – 21.3 per cent
21. St Catharine’s, Cambridge – 21.4 per cent
20. St Hilda’s, Oxford – 21.7 per cent
19. St Anne’s, Oxford – 22.1 per cent
18. Oriel, Oxford – 23.1 per cent
=16. Churchill, Cambridge – 23.6 per cent
=16. Wadham, Oxford – 23.6 per cent
15. Fitzwilliam, Cambridge – 23.7 per cent
14. Trinity Hall, Cambridge – 23.8 per cent
=12. Queen’s, Cambridge – 24.2 per cent
=12. Sidney Sussex, Cambridge – 24.2 per cent
11. Robinson, Cambridge – 24.8 per cent
10. Corpus Christi, Cambridge – 24.9 per cent
=8. Homerton, Cambridge – 25.5 per cent
=8. Newnham, Cambridge – 25.5 per cent
7. Harris Manchester, Oxford – 28.4 per cent
6. Lucy Cavendish – 29.0 per cent
5. Girton, Cambridge – 30.5 per cent
4. Hughes Hall, Cambridge – 30.7 per cent
3. Regent’s Park, Oxford – 31.2 per cent
2. Murray Edwards, Cambridge – 33.1 per cent
1. St Edmund’s, Cambridge – 42.2 per cent
For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.