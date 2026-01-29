The most oversubscribed Russell Group unis in 2026, that everyone’s desperate to infiltrate
Oxbridge really didn’t get that many applications
If you’re desperate to worm your way into a Russell Group uni and brag about it on LinkedIn, you might want to study the application stats. Some Russell Group unis are way more oversubscribed than others. If you want to go to the Uni of Manchester, the odds may not be in your favour.
The most oversubscribed of all the Russell Group unis in 2026 is the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). This uni is a bit small, but plenty of students are desperate to go there. 13.2 people apply for each place.
The University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford aren’t as oversubscribed as you might think. Cambridge and Oxford get surprisingly few applications compared to lesser-known UK unis. This is because schools are reluctant to help pupils with Oxbridge applications who have a low chance of getting in. Plus, nobody is sticking down Oxford to fill up their UCAS form.
These stats all come from UCAS, and refer to undergrads from the 2025 admissions cycle. That’s the most up-to-date information available. The number of students “accepted” at each uni is the number who actually ended up going. Approximately a third of Scottish students don’t apply to unis through UCAS (but most other students do).
So, here are the most oversubscribed Russell Group unis, based on how many people apply for each place:
24. Queen’s University Belfast – 3.6 applicants per place
18,265 students applied and 5,120 were accepted
23. University of York – 4.6 applicants per place
31,615 students applied and 6,900 were accepted
22. University of Glasgow – 5.2 applicants per place
33,075 students applied and 6,360 were accepted
21. University of Exeter – 5.3 applicants per place
48,110 students applied and 9,120 were accepted
10. Newcastle University – 5.3 applicants per place
35,605 students applied and 6,780 were accepted
19. Durham University – 5.4 applicants per place
36,675 students applied and 6,845 were accepted
18. University of Liverpool – 5.5 applicants per place
46,895 students applied and 8,575 were accepted
17. Cardiff University – 5.9 applicants per place
43,480 students applied and 7,405 were accepted
16. University of Warwick – 6.2 applicants per place
45,475 students applied and 7,355 were accepted
15. University of Cambridge – 6.3 applicants per place
23,100 students applied and 3,670 were accepted
14. University of Nottingham – 6.3 applicants per place
54,205 students applied and 8,610 were accepted
13. University of Leeds – 6.6 applicants per place
64,535 students applied and 9,750 were accepted
12. University of Southampton – 6.6 applicants per place
41,370 students applied and 6,280 were accepted
11. University College London (UCL) – 6.8 applicants per place
77,535 students applied and 11,470 were accepted
10. University of Birmingham – 7.1 applicants per place
61,160 students applied and 8.670 were accepted
9. Queen Mary University of London – 7.1 applicants per place
41,780 students applied and 5,920 were accepted
8. University of Sheffield – 7.6 applicants per place
44,650 students applied and 5,890 were accepted
7. University of Bristol – 7.7 applicants per place
62,830 students applied and 8,175 were accepted
6. University of Edinburgh – 8.2 applicants per place
66,340 students applied and 8,080 were accepted
5. King’s College London (KCL) – 8.5 applicants per place
70,970 students applied and 8,375 were accepted
4. Imperial College London – 8.6 applicants per place
30,020 students applied and 3,495 were accepted
3. University of Manchester – 8.6 applicants per place
93,195 students applied and 10,785 were accepted
2. University of Oxford – 10.9 applicants per place
24,400 students applied and 2,240 were accepted
1. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – 13.2 applicants per place
27,115 students applied and 2,060 were accepted
