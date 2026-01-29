The Tab
most oversubscribed russell group unis university of edinburgh

The most oversubscribed Russell Group unis in 2026, that everyone’s desperate to infiltrate

Oxbridge really didn’t get that many applications

Claudia Cox | News

If you’re desperate to worm your way into a Russell Group uni and brag about it on LinkedIn, you might want to study the application stats. Some Russell Group unis are way more oversubscribed than others. If you want to go to the Uni of Manchester, the odds may not be in your favour.

The most oversubscribed of all the Russell Group unis in 2026 is the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). This uni is a bit small, but plenty of students are desperate to go there. 13.2 people apply for each place.

The University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford aren’t as oversubscribed as you might think. Cambridge and Oxford get surprisingly few applications compared to lesser-known UK unis. This is because schools are reluctant to help pupils with Oxbridge applications who have a low chance of getting in. Plus, nobody is sticking down Oxford to fill up their UCAS form.

These stats all come from UCAS, and refer to undergrads from the 2025 admissions cycle. That’s the most up-to-date information available. The number of students “accepted” at each uni is the number who actually ended up going. Approximately a third of Scottish students don’t apply to unis through UCAS (but most other students do).

So, here are the most oversubscribed Russell Group unis, based on how many people apply for each place:

24. Queen’s University Belfast – 3.6 applicants per place

queen's uni belfast oversubscribed russell group unis

You’d think more students would want to study at this Instagrammable campus

18,265 students applied and 5,120 were accepted

23. University of York – 4.6 applicants per place

31,615 students applied and 6,900 were accepted

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

22. University of Glasgow – 5.2 applicants per place

33,075 students applied and 6,360 were accepted

21. University of Exeter – 5.3 applicants per place

48,110 students applied and 9,120 were accepted

10. Newcastle University – 5.3 applicants per place

35,605 students applied and 6,780 were accepted

19. Durham University – 5.4 applicants per place

36,675 students applied and 6,845 were accepted

18. University of Liverpool – 5.5 applicants per place

46,895 students applied and 8,575 were accepted

17. Cardiff University – 5.9 applicants per place

43,480 students applied and 7,405 were accepted

16. University of Warwick – 6.2 applicants per place

45,475 students applied and 7,355 were accepted

15. University of Cambridge – 6.3 applicants per place

23,100 students applied and 3,670 were accepted

14. University of Nottingham – 6.3 applicants per place

uni of nottingham russell group

You may also have to fend off geese to get to the Uni of Nottingham

54,205 students applied and 8,610 were accepted

13. University of Leeds – 6.6 applicants per place

64,535 students applied and 9,750 were accepted

12. University of Southampton – 6.6 applicants per place

41,370 students applied and 6,280 were accepted

11. University College London (UCL) – 6.8 applicants per place

77,535 students applied and 11,470 were accepted

10. University of Birmingham – 7.1 applicants per place

61,160 students applied and 8.670 were accepted

9. Queen Mary University of London – 7.1 applicants per place

41,780 students applied and 5,920 were accepted

8. University of Sheffield – 7.6 applicants per place

44,650 students applied and 5,890 were accepted

7. University of Bristol – 7.7 applicants per place

A pretty crowded Uni of Bristol graduation ceremoney

A rather crowded Uni of Bristol graduation ceremony

62,830 students applied and 8,175 were accepted

6. University of Edinburgh – 8.2 applicants per place

66,340 students applied and 8,080 were accepted

5. King’s College London (KCL) – 8.5 applicants per place

70,970 students applied and 8,375 were accepted

4. Imperial College London – 8.6 applicants per place

30,020 students applied and 3,495 were accepted

3. University of Manchester – 8.6 applicants per place

93,195 students applied and 10,785 were accepted

2. University of Oxford – 10.9 applicants per place

24,400 students applied and 2,240 were accepted

1. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – 13.2 applicants per place

27,115 students applied and 2,060 were accepted

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.

More on: Oxbridge Russell Group University
Claudia Cox | News

Read Next

ws world univeristy rankings europe 2026 a smiley student in london

The first university league table of 2026 is here – here’s where UK unis rank in Europe

uk unis unconditional offers some students looking happy

These are the 25 UK unis still dishing out the most unconditional offers to students

oxbridge students easiest hardest courses to get offers for oxford cambridge unis

Desperate to go to Oxbridge? These are the easiest and hardest courses to get offers for

Latest

Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

Holly Critchley

Get ready to repeat this schedule like it’s Groundhog Day

Bridgerton season four part one Jonathan Bailey

Anthony is not in part one, so why was Jonathan Bailey written out of Bridgerton season four

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not the same without him

Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Hebe Hancock

It’s been rumoured since 2024

bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

Claudia Cox

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

Alisa Pasha

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spending your student loan in Myrtle Street Tesco is so out

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Katy Bright

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

most oversubscribed russell group unis university of edinburgh

The most oversubscribed Russell Group unis in 2026, that everyone’s desperate to infiltrate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge really didn’t get that many applications

Say what you want about it, Revs closing is the end of clubbing for our generation

Esther Knowles

You can’t deny it, Revs was the unofficial party headquarters for young people

Traitors finalist Jade reveals how video games taught her how to survive constant suspicion

Hebe Hancock

She’d learnt a few lessons

Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

Holly Critchley

Get ready to repeat this schedule like it’s Groundhog Day

Bridgerton season four part one Jonathan Bailey

Anthony is not in part one, so why was Jonathan Bailey written out of Bridgerton season four

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not the same without him

Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Hebe Hancock

It’s been rumoured since 2024

bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

Claudia Cox

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

Alisa Pasha

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spending your student loan in Myrtle Street Tesco is so out

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Katy Bright

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

most oversubscribed russell group unis university of edinburgh

The most oversubscribed Russell Group unis in 2026, that everyone’s desperate to infiltrate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge really didn’t get that many applications

Say what you want about it, Revs closing is the end of clubbing for our generation

Esther Knowles

You can’t deny it, Revs was the unofficial party headquarters for young people

Traitors finalist Jade reveals how video games taught her how to survive constant suspicion

Hebe Hancock

She’d learnt a few lessons