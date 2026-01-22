The Tab
queen's university belfast and the university of cambridge with students some of the least popular russell group unis

The least popular Russell Group unis this year, based on how few students bothered to apply

Way more people apply for The Traitors than for Russell Group unis….

Claudia Cox | News

Not all Russell Group unis are born equal. Wildly different amounts of students apply to the UK’s different  universities. Some super famous Russell Group unis are way less popular among students, and receive much fewer applicants, than you might guess.

UCAS has just released data from the 2025 application cycle, so you can see precisely how many students fancied going to each UK uni. The most popular Russell Group uni is still the University of Manchester. Funnily enough, it’s also the druggiest. A whopping 93,195 students fancied going to Manchester Uni in 2025 – that’s 6,095 more than the year before. University College London (UCL) and King’s College London (KCL) aren’t far behind. King’s was already a very popular uni to apply for. But in 2025, more students than ever aspired to go there. 6,540 more people applied than the year before.

The absolute least popular Russell Group uni is Queen’s University Belfast. Only 18,265 bothered to apply. The University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge always received far fewer applications than you might expect. This is because undergrads can’t apply to both. As the application process is extra complicated and time-consuming, lots of schools won’t support sixth-formers with Oxbridge applications unless they genuinely think that pupil has a shot.

So, here are the least popular Russell Group unis, based on how few applicants they attracted in 2025:

24. University of Manchester – 93,195 applicants

23. University College London (UCL) – 77,535 applicants

22. King’s College London (KCL) – 70,970 applicants

kings college london students a very popular russell group uni

KCL girlies

21. University of Edinburgh – 66,340 applicants

20. University of Leeds – 64,535 applicants

Most Read

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

19. University of Bristol – 62,830 applicants

18. University of Birmingham – 61,160 applicants

17. University of Nottingham – 54,205 applicants

16. University of Exeter – 48,110 applicants

15. University of Liverpool – 46,895 applicants

14. University of Warwick – 45,475 applicants

13. University of Sheffield – 44,650 applicants

university of sheffield students russell group

Sheffield students living their best lives

12. Cardiff University – 43,480 applicants

11. Queen Mary University of London – 41,780 applicants

10. University of Southampton – 41,370 applicants

9. Durham University – 36,675 applicants

8. Newcastle University – 35,605 applicants

7. University of Glasgow – 33,075 applicants

university of glasgow russell group

Are these all the applicants Glasgow got last year?

6. University of York – 31,615 applicants

5. Imperial College London – 30,020 applicants

4. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – 27,115 applicants

3. University of Oxford – 24,400 applicants

2. University of Cambridge – 23,100 applicants

1. Queen’s University Belfast – 18,265 applicants

For more news about universities, follow The Tab on Instagram.

More on: Oxbridge Russell Group University
Claudia Cox | News

Read Next

uk unis subjects 2026 university of cambridge plus three cambridge students

The best UK universities for each subject in 2026, according to Times Higher Education

grads who maybe just got grades for their degrees at uni of lancashire and then university of manchester

Exposed: The UK universities handing out the most inflated grades for degrees

queen's university belfast campus russell group job cuts

The Russell Group universities that cut the most of your lecturers’ jobs this year

Latest
his and hers netflix cast ending

Erm, the cast of Netflix’s His & Hers had mixed feelings about *that* shocking ending

Claudia Cox

They didn’t see the big twist coming, either

his and hers netflix anna and jack at the ending

Tessa Thompson explains the final twist about Anna in the ending of Netflix’s His & Hers

Claudia Cox

She cleared up what Anna tells Jack about all this

When is The Traitors final? BBC confirms major schedule shake-up for the last episode

Hebe Hancock

I’m so excited

the traitors uk season four round table banned topic

The Traitors players are banned from bringing up one surprising topic at the round table

Claudia Cox

The Faithfuls may not be as clueless as they seem on TV

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

Hebe Hancock

She kept that quiet

George RR Martin Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poop scene

George RR Martin brutally slams controversial Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scene not in the books

Suchismita Ghosh

‘What is this?’

The future of Durham house parties is not what you might expect

Charlotte Morgan

The Durham Tab spoke to Soundhaus three months after their initial launch

Family fundraises to bring home body of 21-year-old Lincolnshire man found dead in Thailand

Shannon Darkins

Joshua Kershaw’s family is appealing for money after he was found in his hotel room

‘My parents will just send me more’: The weekly spending of a financially supported student

Francesca Eke

Emily studies in Manchester and admits she ‘doesn’t really budget’ money

Women speak out about Love Island All Stars cast member Charlie Frederick

Uh-oh, women come forward with ‘menacing’ claims about Charlie before Love Island All Stars

Hayley Soen

This explains his behaviour a LOT

his and hers netflix cast ending

Erm, the cast of Netflix’s His & Hers had mixed feelings about *that* shocking ending

Claudia Cox

They didn’t see the big twist coming, either

his and hers netflix anna and jack at the ending

Tessa Thompson explains the final twist about Anna in the ending of Netflix’s His & Hers

Claudia Cox

She cleared up what Anna tells Jack about all this

When is The Traitors final? BBC confirms major schedule shake-up for the last episode

Hebe Hancock

I’m so excited

the traitors uk season four round table banned topic

The Traitors players are banned from bringing up one surprising topic at the round table

Claudia Cox

The Faithfuls may not be as clueless as they seem on TV

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

Hebe Hancock

She kept that quiet

George RR Martin Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poop scene

George RR Martin brutally slams controversial Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scene not in the books

Suchismita Ghosh

‘What is this?’

The future of Durham house parties is not what you might expect

Charlotte Morgan

The Durham Tab spoke to Soundhaus three months after their initial launch

Family fundraises to bring home body of 21-year-old Lincolnshire man found dead in Thailand

Shannon Darkins

Joshua Kershaw’s family is appealing for money after he was found in his hotel room

‘My parents will just send me more’: The weekly spending of a financially supported student

Francesca Eke

Emily studies in Manchester and admits she ‘doesn’t really budget’ money

Women speak out about Love Island All Stars cast member Charlie Frederick

Uh-oh, women come forward with ‘menacing’ claims about Charlie before Love Island All Stars

Hayley Soen

This explains his behaviour a LOT