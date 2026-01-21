The Tab
The best UK universities for each subject in 2026, according to Times Higher Education

Apparently, Oxbridge isn’t the answer to everything

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2026 are out, so you can see exactly how UK unis compare with the rest of the world. Loads of UK universities ranked within the top ten universities for each subject. Yay for them.

The University of Cambridge ranked in the top ten for every single subject, which is a major flex. Oxford only achieved this for ten subjects. Cambridge Uni students can start citing this piece of trivia as evidence they are cleverer than Oxford students. Beyond Oxbridge, several other Russell Group unis also rank really highly in the world for particular subjects.

Times Higher Education based the 2026 edition of the World University Rankings by Subject on lots of factors. The league tables take into account how much research a uni does, what the uni’s reputation is like among academics, and how much money the uni makes.

So, here are the best UK unis for each subject in 2026, which managed to rank among the top ten in the world:

Arts and humanities

1. University of Cambridge (3rd in the world)

2. University of Oxford (4th in the world)

3. University College London (UCL) (8th in the world)

Business and economics

1. University of Oxford (4th in the world)

2. University of Cambridge (6th in the world)

Cambridge Uni students in a claustrophobic-looking library

Cambridge Uni students in a claustrophobic-looking library

Computer science

1. University of Oxford (1st in the world)

2. University of Cambridge (2nd in the world)

3. Imperial College London (9th in the world)

Education studies

1. University of Oxford (3rd in the world)

2. University of Cambridge (4th in the world)

3. University College London (UCL) (10th in the world)

Engineering

1. University of Oxford (2nd in the world)

2. University of Cambridge (5th in the world)

Law

1. University of Cambridge (3rd in the world)

2. University of Oxford (5th in the world)

oxford uni students best uk unis for each subject 2026

A rare image of Oxford students not in a library

Life sciences

1. University of Cambridge (2nd in the world)

2. University of Oxford (5th in the world)

Medical and health

1, University of Oxford (1st in the world)

2. University of Cambridge (2nd in the world)

3. Imperial College London (4th in the world)

4. University College London (UCL) (8th in the world)

ucl uk unis best for each subject 2026

Congrats to UCL x

Physical sciences

1. University of Cambridge (=5th in the world)

2. University of Oxford (8th in the world)

Psychology

1. University of Cambridge (1st in the world)

2. University College London (UCL) (6th in the world)

3. King’s College London (KCL) (9th in the world)

Social sciences

1. University of Oxford (2nd in the world)

2. University of Cambridge (7th in the world)

3. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) (10th in the world)

Oxbridge Russell Group University University rankings
Claudia Cox

A comprehensive guide to working at Cambridge May Balls in 2026

Nina Stockdale

Get applying before it’s too late

uk unis subjects 2026 university of cambridge plus three cambridge students

The best UK universities for each subject in 2026, according to Times Higher Education

Claudia Cox

Apparently, Oxbridge isn’t the answer to everything

heated rivalry shane and ilya

What will go down between Shane and Ilya in Heated Rivalry season two, according to the book

Claudia Cox

They get married… twice?!

heated rivalry shane and ilya at the cottage after the whole i'm coming to the cottage line

What’s that ‘I’m coming to the cottage’ TikTok sound? The Heated Rivalry meme, explained

Claudia Cox

The remix is a bop, ngl

love island all stars jack keating then his ex keely

Here’s who Jack Keating’s ex actually is, who he had a baby with right after Love Island

Claudia Cox

She lives in a different country to him

Charlie from Love Island’s surprisingly normal corporate job he’s ditched for All Stars

Ellissa Bain

I wonder if he’s using annual leave

David Beckham’s ex-assistant Rebecca Loos publicly defends Brooklyn’s ‘poor wife’

Esther Knowles

‘The truth always comes out’

His & Hers clue killer obvious

There was a huge clue staring us in the face that made the killer obvious in Netflix’s His & Hers

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s makes so much sense after you know it

plot hole His & Hers killer reveal

People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

Suchismita Ghosh

When you think about it, the twist almost doesn’t work

Okay, it’s time to talk about how weird straight girls are being about Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so uncomfortable

