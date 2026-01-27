The Tab
uk unis unconditional offers some students looking happy

These are the 25 UK unis still dishing out the most unconditional offers to students

More than half of offers were unconditional for one uni

Claudia Cox | News

Unconditional offers are the stuff of legends. In years gone by, it seems everybody and their dog managed to get them for prestigious unis. Over the last decade, unconditional offers have become much rarer. The Office for Students (OfS) clamped down on unconditional offers, out of concern that some students would feel pressured into making unis their first choice. However, some particular UK unis are still handing out plenty of unconditional offers.

I’m afraid you’re very unlikely to get an unconditional offer for a Russell Group uni, unless you’ve already completed your A-Levels. But you could try your like somewhere else. The UK university that gave out the most unconditional offers in 2025 is the University of Northampton. More than half of applicants got one. The Uni of Northampton doesn’t give out unconditional offers for courses such as nursing, education or midwifery. Apparently, “applicants are assessed against unconditional offer scheme and programme entry criteria using a range of information/criteria, which can demonstrate an applicant’s motivation and potential to achieve successfully at university”. This includes predicted grades, and interviews.

These stats all come from UCAS. They refer to the proportion of offers from the 2025 admissions cycle which were completely unconditional, or had an unconditional component.

So, here are the 25 UK unis which are still handing out the most unconditional offers to applicants:

25. University of Hertfordshire – 5.9 per cent

24. University of Salford – 6.2 per cent

23. Nottingham Trent University – 6.6 per cent

nottingham students uk unis unconditional offers

A sunny-looking day in Notts

22. University of the Highlands and the Islands (UHI) – 7.1 per cent

21. De Montfort University – 7.7 per cent

20. University of Roehampton – 13.1 per cent

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

19. Kingston University – 11.3 per cent

18. Lincoln Bishop University (previously known as Bishop Grosseteste University) – 11.9 per cent

17. Middlesex University – 12.6 per cent

16. York St John University – 12.6 per cent

15. Aberystwyth University – 12.8 per cent

=13. Buckinghamshire New University – 13.5 per cent

=13. University of Chichester – 13.5 per cent

12. University of South Wales – 16.5 per cent

11. University of Portsmouth – 21.2 per cent

10. University of Bedfordshire – 21.3 per cent

The main Uni of Bedfordshire campus

The main Uni of Bedfordshire campus

9. University of Winchester – 23.2 per cent

8. University of Gloucestershire – 25.1 per cent

7. BIMM University – 33.7 per cent

6. Norwich University of the Arts – 33.5 per cent

5. Ravensbourne University of London – 35.4 per cent

4. University of Brighton – 36.0 per cent

3. Anglia Ruskin University – 40.5 per cent

2. Arts University Plymouth – 49.4 per cent

1. University of Northampton – 56.4 per cent

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.

More on: A-Levels University
Claudia Cox | News

Read Next

oxbridge students easiest hardest courses to get offers for oxford cambridge unis

Desperate to go to Oxbridge? These are the easiest and hardest courses to get offers for

easiest russell group unis to get into offer rate university of exeter campus and students

These are objectively the easiest Russell Group unis to get into, based on offer rate

queen's university belfast campus russell group job cuts

The Russell Group universities that cut the most of your lecturers’ jobs this year

Latest
heated rivalry shane and ilya

The drama we can expect in the Heated Rivalry bonus episode, according to the book series

Claudia Cox

I desperately need all these scenes with Hayden

Before and after: Jess has had one of the biggest transformations in Love Island history

Hayley Soen

I hardly recognised her

Five study spaces every Exeter student needs to know about to survive term two

Suhaib Shaukat

Because finding a space in Forum library is impossible

£22.7m secured for new purpose built student accommodation in York

Shannon Downing

Developers are promising high sustainability standards ahead of a 2027 opening

uk unis unconditional offers some students looking happy

These are the 25 UK unis still dishing out the most unconditional offers to students

Claudia Cox

More than half of offers were unconditional for one uni

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie love physical

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams addresses love for Connor Storrie and why he shows it physically

Suchismita Ghosh

Loads of people started speculating whether they were dating in real life

Omg, a real-life hockey player comes out as gay after a decade and credits Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He shared the exact moment that inspired him

traitors season four uk cast and then some whatsapp symbols

All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

Claudia Cox

Of course Rachel is on a smaller extra one

Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars

heated rivalry shane and ilya

The drama we can expect in the Heated Rivalry bonus episode, according to the book series

Claudia Cox

I desperately need all these scenes with Hayden

Before and after: Jess has had one of the biggest transformations in Love Island history

Hayley Soen

I hardly recognised her

Five study spaces every Exeter student needs to know about to survive term two

Suhaib Shaukat

Because finding a space in Forum library is impossible

£22.7m secured for new purpose built student accommodation in York

Shannon Downing

Developers are promising high sustainability standards ahead of a 2027 opening

uk unis unconditional offers some students looking happy

These are the 25 UK unis still dishing out the most unconditional offers to students

Claudia Cox

More than half of offers were unconditional for one uni

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie love physical

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams addresses love for Connor Storrie and why he shows it physically

Suchismita Ghosh

Loads of people started speculating whether they were dating in real life

Omg, a real-life hockey player comes out as gay after a decade and credits Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He shared the exact moment that inspired him

traitors season four uk cast and then some whatsapp symbols

All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

Claudia Cox

Of course Rachel is on a smaller extra one

Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars