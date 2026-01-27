These are the 25 UK unis still dishing out the most unconditional offers to students

More than half of offers were unconditional for one uni

4 hours ago

Unconditional offers are the stuff of legends. In years gone by, it seems everybody and their dog managed to get them for prestigious unis. Over the last decade, unconditional offers have become much rarer. The Office for Students (OfS) clamped down on unconditional offers, out of concern that some students would feel pressured into making unis their first choice. However, some particular UK unis are still handing out plenty of unconditional offers.

I’m afraid you’re very unlikely to get an unconditional offer for a Russell Group uni, unless you’ve already completed your A-Levels. But you could try your like somewhere else. The UK university that gave out the most unconditional offers in 2025 is the University of Northampton. More than half of applicants got one. The Uni of Northampton doesn’t give out unconditional offers for courses such as nursing, education or midwifery. Apparently, “applicants are assessed against unconditional offer scheme and programme entry criteria using a range of information/criteria, which can demonstrate an applicant’s motivation and potential to achieve successfully at university”. This includes predicted grades, and interviews.

These stats all come from UCAS. They refer to the proportion of offers from the 2025 admissions cycle which were completely unconditional, or had an unconditional component.

So, here are the 25 UK unis which are still handing out the most unconditional offers to applicants:

25. University of Hertfordshire – 5.9 per cent

24. University of Salford – 6.2 per cent

23. Nottingham Trent University – 6.6 per cent

22. University of the Highlands and the Islands (UHI) – 7.1 per cent

21. De Montfort University – 7.7 per cent

20. University of Roehampton – 13.1 per cent

19. Kingston University – 11.3 per cent

18. Lincoln Bishop University (previously known as Bishop Grosseteste University) – 11.9 per cent

17. Middlesex University – 12.6 per cent

16. York St John University – 12.6 per cent

15. Aberystwyth University – 12.8 per cent

=13. Buckinghamshire New University – 13.5 per cent

=13. University of Chichester – 13.5 per cent

12. University of South Wales – 16.5 per cent

11. University of Portsmouth – 21.2 per cent

10. University of Bedfordshire – 21.3 per cent

9. University of Winchester – 23.2 per cent

8. University of Gloucestershire – 25.1 per cent

7. BIMM University – 33.7 per cent

6. Norwich University of the Arts – 33.5 per cent

5. Ravensbourne University of London – 35.4 per cent

4. University of Brighton – 36.0 per cent

3. Anglia Ruskin University – 40.5 per cent

2. Arts University Plymouth – 49.4 per cent

1. University of Northampton – 56.4 per cent

