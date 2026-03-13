Love Is Blind to a baby and engagement: A full rundown of DeVonta’s post-show saga

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Love Is Blind season 10 cast member DeVonta Anderson is engaged to someone new and is expecting a baby with her. I still need a little bit of time for that to sink in.

His time on the show was up and down. He and Brittany got engaged, before calling off their wedding right before it was due to happen. On the show, it looked as though he just wasn’t ready to commit, but DeVonta has since spoken out further about the real reason their relationship didn’t work out. And now, his whole life has changed.

During the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion, the timeline of DeVonta’s huge life change was totally skipped over. Nick and Vanessa Lachey basically said he was in a new relationship and expecting, and then moved on. So, you might be quite shocked to find out the real nitty gritty of it all.

Spoiler: He’s only actually been seeing his new partner for two months. Yes, really!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeVonta (@dvo_anderson)

DeVonta has known his new partner for years

DeVonta has explained that he’s known his current partner for around five years. She’s from Ohio, and they met at college. The pair have been friends for a while, but now was the first time in their lives they’ve both aligned with being single.

“The girl that I’m with now, I’ve actually known her since I was in college,” DeVonta told E! News. “We’ve never dated, never talked, anything. It was just kind of like an old flame that took off. It was like a ‘hell yeah’ moment where we’re just like, ‘Man, wish we could rewind the clock and go back five, six years.’

“It’s easy, and that’s exactly what I wanted a marriage to feel like. Our lives are so similar, but different at the same time, where it’s healthy—you can live your life, I can live my life, we can live them together.”

Love Is Blind season 10 was filmed in spring 2025

Just for some timeline perspective, Love Is Blind season 10 was filmed around spring 2025. So, it’s been around a year since couples met in the pods, and nearly a year since the weddings took place.

DeVonta and his partner have only been dating for two months

DeVonta might have known her for years, but speaking with Entertainment Weekly, he casually revealed that he and his pregnant fiancée have only been dating for two months. “A little over two months,” is how he described it in his interview with the publication.

“I don’t necessarily think we were planning on doing it [getting pregnant] as fast as we did,” he added. “But this is the biggest blessing ever. I’m ecstatic. It’s literally all I think about. I’m always on Pinterest looking at baby clothes, ideas, figuring all that stuff out.”

Despite it being quick, DeVonta told E! News he and his partner were definitely ready for their big news. “We were ready to get pregnant, but we didn’t think it’s gonna happen fast,” he said. “Next thing you know, we’re like, ‘Here we go.’

“The thing I’m excited about in fatherhood is honestly just being able to do life with my child. It’s going to be my first time doing this experience and being able to be a teacher.”

A whirlwind, that’s for sure.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.