Alice Vanderpump shares gut-wrenching moment she found out about Sam’s end-stage liver disease

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Alice Vanderpump has opened up about the heartbreaking moment she found out her husband Sam had been diagnosed with end-stage liver disease.

Sam is extremely ill, and has been for a long time. He gave a heartbreaking update about his ongoing health struggles, during Made in Chelsea, and revealed he has end-stage liver disease, and that there’s “no hope” his liver will recover on its own.

He said: “We had a call from the doctors and I’ve got end stage liver disease. There is no hope of my liver getting better and he said I wouldn’t be having this call with you if I thought you could make it through the next four or five years. They’re sending me for liver transplant assessment, so yeah.”

Sam is now on the NHS waiting list for a life-saving liver transplant. Without one, there is no cure for his condition. But, Sam has remained positive. “The way I look at it is I’m healthy now, hopefully I will remain healthy all the way up until I’ll get a call and go in for surgery and then I wake up and I’ll be healthier,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kidney Research UK (@kidney_research_uk)

Prior to this, Sam nearly died after liver and kidney failure caused life-threatening sepsis. He was rushed to hospital with flu-like symptoms, after his then-fiancée Alice rang an ambulance when Sam became “delirious”, having spent days in bed suffering from dehydration and severe back pain. Sam was told he might not have survived without her quick thinking.

Alice Vanderpump has now spoken out about the exact moment she found out the extent of the liver disease her husband Sam has. She was pregnant with their son Marmaduke at the time.

“I remember the day that Sam found out [he had end-stage liver disease]. I was actually filming for [Made in] Chelsea,” she told Grazia. “I had lots of missed calls on my phone, so I rushed home. Hearing those words, it felt like a dream. The first thing you do obviously is look online and what comes up is… not good statistics. But very quickly, and I know this sounds optimistic, every one of us in the family changed our opinion. Sam’s mum knew this would probably happen at some point and we just got on with it.”

Sam added: “This was meant to happen to me. It’s still a scary journey, but I’ve realised this had to happen to me because of my platform so that I can help raise awareness around organ donation. It’s my job to raise awareness and I’m so proud of the amount we’ve raised.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Vanderpump (@samvanderpump)

Alice agreed, and said that’s what they’re hoping from telling their story in Made in Chelsea: Sam Vanderpump’s Story on Channel 4. “There needed to be light shed on this topic and I think hopefully this [the docuseries] will be the driving force to shed that light,” she said.

Sam has explained he was born with liver and kidney disease which has laid dormant his entire life. He is now an ambassador for The UK Sepsis Trust.

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